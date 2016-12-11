Tarter scores 30 points to lead ETSU women past Tech

It was Tarter’s second consecutive game of at least 30 points. She’s had at least 20 in her last six games. The junior point guard made 10 of 18 field goal attempts and 10 of 16 from the free throw line.

Raven Dean added 17 points for ETSU, which improved to 6-5. Shamauria Bridges had 14 points, while Micah Norris added 11.

Bridges went 4 for 12 on 3-point attempts and is six three-pointers away from becoming ETSU all-time career leader in that category.

Yaktavia Hikson led Tennessee Tech (3-7) with 21 points, going 6 of 20 from the field.

ETSU will enjoy a week off before playing its next game on Dec.17 at 2 p.m. against Elon in Brooks Gym.