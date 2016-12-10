'Toppers roar back to beat Rabun Gap

But on Saturday, the Hilltoppers found a way to walk out of their home gym with a win.

Science Hill erased a 15-point deficit, took a 51-50 lead with 51 seconds left in regulation and made that lead hold up during the frantic final seconds to secure a win over Rabun Gap, Georgia, on the final day of the Roundball in the Palace.

With the win, Science Hill moved to 9-4 on the season, rebounding in a big way one night after coming out on the wrong end of a 39-37 decision to Chattanooga Baylor.

"That's the difference between a shot going in for you," said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. "You're in the same situation last night, and it just didn't go our way down the stretch."

Early on, Rabun blitzed Science Hill and built a 33-18 lead in the second quarter. But the Hilltoppers responded with an 11-0 run to get back within striking distance in the third quarter, and from their, they slowly reeled the Eagles in.

Cutlip was impressed with his team's resolve less than 24 hours after a shaky offensive performance spelled doom against Baylor.

"They bounced back," Cutlip said. "You want to see how they respond, and we responded well. Rabun Gap, they hit us hard in that first half. They were able to get where they wanted, and then they had a couple kids come off the bench and hit shots that don't normally shoot.

"At that point, we're down double-digits. Our kids could have hung their heads, but they didn't."

Nate Jackson knocked down a pair of huge 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to put Science Hill ahead during a back-and-forth stretch of play. With Rabun Gap up 50-49 in the final minute, Holden Hensley made a tough shot in the paint to put his team up for good.

The final 51 seconds wasn't pretty, but Science Hill got the job done.

Jackson scored eight of his team-high 13 points in the fourth period while David Bryant scored nine points for Science Hill, including a floater in the lane that put the Hilltoppers up 49-47 with 1:50 left in the game. Hensley and Tate Wheeler scored seven points each and Wheeler pulled down a clutch defensive rebound with 16.7 seconds left to help Science Hill hold on.

Adama Kpaan scored a game-high 24 points to lead Rabun Gap.

Baylor 58, Elizabethton 52

The Red Raiders edged out the Cyclones in a Roundball at the Palace contest.

Beyaun Hendricks led all scorers with 26 points to lead Baylor. Michael Robinson nailed six 3-pointers for Elizabethton and finished with 25 points.

Patrick Urey added 15 points for Baylor, which led 29-26 at the half and held on the rest of the way.

Science Hill (girls) 52, Rabun Gap 17

The Lady Hilltoppers cruised past the injury-ravaged squad from Rabun Gap, Georgia, to finish the Roundball event with a 2-0 record.

With three star players out due to injury, Rabun Gap struggled to get good looks against Science Hill’s zone defense. Meanwhile, Lady Hilltoppers (9-1) used their deep bench to manufacture a balanced scoring effort.

“We had a good weekend,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “Our young kids really played well this weekend, and that’s good for them.”

Kaitlyn Phillips led the way for Science Hill with 13 points while Diesel Love scored eight. All told, 11 Lady ‘Toppers found their way into the scoring column.

But it was the defensive end of the floor that Whaley was most pleased with this weekend. Science Hill turned in a pair of stingy defensive efforts, which is a good sign moving forward.

“When you get to tournament time, you’re not going to be able to get out and run as much,” Whaley said. “The game becomes more of a bump and grind, and you’ve got to be able to defend. We’ve done really well defensively the past two games. We’ve got to continue to improve that.”