Flyers turn back Bucs

While Cooke had a big game with 24 points and eight rebounds, the Bucs had plenty of other problems in a 75-61 loss.

ETSU (7-2) struggled from the field, hitting just 20 of 55 shots (36.4 percent) and were beaten inside.

The Flyers (7-2), favorites to win the Atlantic 10 Conference, won the rebounding battle by a 39-33 margin. They outscored the Bucs 50-24 in the paint and had a 23-7 advantage in fast-break points.

Most of those came as the result of 18 turnovers, and the Flyers ended with a 21-10 advantage in points off turnovers.

“They didn’t do anything different defensively,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “They just sped us up and were physical, and we turned the ball over. That led to easy baskets. Our half-court defense was really good. They didn’t score but one basket in the first half on their sets. We didn’t take care of the ball and that’s frustrating.”

No one was more frustrated than leading scorer T.J. Cromer. He was just 1 of 11 from the field and ended with just four points after sitting out much of the second half.

The Bucs, who were off to their best start since the 1990-91 season, tied the game at 13-all at the 12:39 mark of the first half. But the Flyers responded with a 17-5 run capped by Kyle Davis’ off-balanced layup over the outstretched arms of Cromer.

ETSU cut the lead to 10 on Jermaine Long’s drive to the basket and dish to David Burell for a dunk.

But the Flyers pushed the lead to 15 and led by a dozen (37-25) at the half.

Desonta Bradford opened the second half with a dunk, but ETSU was never able to get the deficit into single digits.

In addition to Cooke, Kendall Pollard added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Flyers and Smith finished with nine points.

Bradford had 12 points and six rebounds to lead the Bucs.

“They’re a great team and hats off to them,” Bradford said. “But I feel we kind of beat ourselves. We had way too many turnovers and we didn’t get back defensively. It just led to too many easy baskets.”

Burrell, who also had a dozen points, including a pair of dunks, echoed Bradford’s sentiments.

“They have a good team, but we gave up too many transition baskets,” Burrell said. “Our defense wasn’t on point and it came down to those turnovers. They hurt us a lot.”

Forbes added that Dayton is a fast team full of guys who can finish in transition. Still, ETSU was able to hold the Flyers to under 80 points, which usually gives teams a fighting chance.

“They’ve won like 29 in a row when they score over 80,” Forbes said. “We didn’t let them get over 80, but our offense was so bad that we had no way to get back in the game.”

Dayton has a pair of Power 5 conference opponents up next. The Flyers head to Northwestern next Saturday and then host Vanderbilt on Dec. 21.

The Bucs will travel to Mississippi State on Wednesday for the second of three straight road games which will conclude at Morehead State next Saturday.