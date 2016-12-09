Lady Hilltoppers shut down Baylor

The Lady Hilltoppers held the Lady Red Raiders to just eight points in the second half, using a 21-0 run that spanned most of the third and fourth periods to secure a 44-32 victory on the first night of the Roundball at the Palace.

“We’re growing up,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “It’s a tough part of the schedule the next couple weeks, but it’s good for us. That’s what I told them. You’re going to be in these type of games come tournament time.

“We made plays tonight when we had to.”

It became clear early on that Friday’s game had the potential to be a bit of a stalemate. Both teams had size and speed, which made scoring tough for both squads. Baylor (2-2) led 24-20 after two quarters, but Whaley said his team went into the locker room with a shot of momentum after Leann Scharberg made a pretty shot on the low block just before the half.

Around the midway point of the third quarter, Baylor’s Mya Long knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Lady Red Raiders up 28-23. As it turned out, that would be their last points until the final minute of the game.

Thanks in large part to a pair of freshmen — Aliyanna Hill and Alasia Smith — Science Hill (8-1) managed to take control, going on a 21-0 run that put the Lady Hilltoppers up 44-28 with 32.8 seconds left in the contest. Diesel Love knocked down a pair of huge 3-point shots during the run and finished with 11 points.

Baylor managed to hit a foul shot and a 3-pointer in the final minute, but it was too little, too late. Whaley said the decision to go to a zone in the second half paid dividends for Science Hill.

“Defensively we went to the zone,” he said. “We were a little bit gassed and we’ve got length, and our kids did just did a great job.

“We were able to keep them in front of us and made them shoot over us. And the rebounding was crucial. In the third and fourth quarter, we took over on the boards.”

Science Hill didn’t allow a single offensive rebound in the fourth quarter, limiting Baylor’s scoring chances and creating some good looks in transition.

Smith and Kaitlyn Phillips scored nine points each while Hill had seven for the Lady Hilltoppers, who will face Rabun Gap, Georgia, Saturday at 5:30 p.m. to close out the Roundball event.

Long finished with a game-high 16 points to pace Baylor.