'Toppers come up short against Baylor

Turnovers hampered the Hilltoppers the whole way, and they were unable to get a good look at the basket on the final possession of a 39-37 loss to the Red Raiders on Friday. Science Hill briefly grabbed a 33-30 lead early in the fourth quarter before Baylor methodically closed the game on a 9-4 run to escape with the win.

“I felt like they just fundamentaled us,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “Our effort and defense is keeping us in games. Our Achilles Heel right now is offensively, we’re not very efficient. We’re turning the ball over way too much.

“We’re averaging 23 turnovers in the last two games, and it’s hard to win games if you’re going to turn the ball over that much.”

Despite the inefficiency on offense, Science Hill (8-4) was able to hang in and get the ball back down two points with 9.1 seconds to play. Holden Hensley — who was back in the lineup after suffering a serious ankle injury last month — raced into the frontcourt and drove toward the basket as time was running out, but Cutlip opted to take a timeout before the play unfolded with 2.3 seconds remaining in regulation.

Cutlip said he normally likes to let the play unfold before the opposing defense has a chance to get set, but with time running out, he wasn’t sure Hensley was going to be able to get off a clean shot before time expired.

“When you come across halfcourt, you have to make a direct line to the basket at that point,” Cutlip said. “He went wide, and that ate up time. At that point, I wasn’t sure what kind of shot we were going to get, so that’s why I ended up to call a timeout.

“If I had known that we were going to go wide, I would have called the timeout earlier.”

On the ensuing inbounds play, Cutlip said Baylor had switched from zone to man, which seemed to short-circuit a designed play that involved a pair of Hilltoppers crossing on an X cut and popping open near the rim. When neither player popped open, the inbounds pass went to Colby Martin at the top of the key, but he was heavily defended, and as a result, his buzzer-beating shot was off the mark.

Bowden Lyon scored nine points to lead a balanced Science Hill scoring effort. Patrick Ursy’s game-high 13 points was tops for Baylor.

Science Hill will wrap up the Roundball event Saturday night against Rabun Gap, Georgia. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.