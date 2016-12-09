'Blazers hang on to beat Volunteer

Eric Rigsby added 12 points for the Trailblazers, who trailed 25-24 at halftime.

Jared Lawson led Volunteer with 17 points.

Johnson County 72, Abingdon 44

MOUNTAIN CITY — Bud Icenhour scored 21 points as the Longhorns blitzed Abingdon with a big fourth quarter.

Johnson County poured in 27 points in the final quarter to win going away.

Blake Atwood added 15 points for Johnson County and Jordan Edes had 10. Abingdon was led by Thomas Francisco's 14 points.

Berean Christian 57, Tri-Cities Christian 42

Berean Acaemy made 12 baskets from 3-point range to hand Tri-Cities Christian its first loss of the season.

Isaac Hatfield led the Eagles (4-1) with 12 points.

Daniel Boone (girls) 65, Volunteer 41

Byleigh Carmichael had 18 points as the Trailblazers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Bryana Minton had 10 points to lea Volunteer, which trailed 17-4 after one quarter and 34-12 at halftime.

Cloudland (girls) 53, Providence 24

Shian Strickland scored 10 points while Don Rae Taylor and Stacia Wilson each had 10 as the Highlanders rolled past Providence Academy in a non-conference game.

Cloudland held the Knights to six points in the second half, including a scoreless third quarter.

Berean Christian (girls) 38, Tri-Cities Christian 17

Cat Rosenbalm led the Tri-Cities Christian Eagles with eight points.

South Greene (girls) 92, University High 27

The Lady Rebels, coming off their first loss of the season, led 37-2 after one quarter and were never threatened. It was 71-10 at halftime.

Brooklyn Wykle and Taylor Lamb each scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures for South Greene, which lost 63-53 Morristown West the night before.

Terka Sadilova led UH with eight points.