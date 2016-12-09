Strong start carries Lady Cyclones past Rabun

The Lady Cyclones didn't overwhelm an overmatched Rabun Gap team, but still recorded a 50-27 victory during the Roundball at the Palace on Friday night at Science Hill's gym.

Elizabethton improved to 3-2 on the season.

"We had some really good moments, and then we had a few lapses out there," said head coach Barry Johnson. "But I was proud of our hustle. Yes, if we made our layups, the score would be a little different. But I'm happy with it."

Elizabethton had a fairly long stretch in the second half where things really weren't falling into place.

"I think it was concentration," said Johnson. "The ball stayed in their hands a long time. That's one of the things we talked about in the locker room. You can't just hold the ball, you have to move it around side to side and in and out."

Elizabethton, which was down a pair of post players, was led in scoring by post Bailey Montgomery. She finished with 12 points.

"I knew Brittany (Campbell) was out and Cam (Komora) was out, so I knew somebody had to step up on the rebounds," said Montgomery. "I just tried to get to the off-side boards, and put it back up."

Haley Burleson and Kaylen Shell each added eight points for the Lady Cyclones.

It was pretty much a one-person show in the scoring department for Rabun Gap, which is located in North Georgia. Josie Earnhardt put the pedal to the metal for 21 of her team's 27 points. She knocked down four 3-pointers.