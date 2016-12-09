East edges Unicoi County to give Dyer win No. 499

The Patriots defeated Unicoi County 56-52 Friday night in an early season showdown of Three Rivers Conference favorites at the Devils Den.

Gavin Grubb scored a game-high 21 points as East coach John Dyer scored career win No. 499. He will go for win No. 500 on Tuesday at home against Sullivan Central.

But to get there, Dyer was happy with the way his team hung tough after falling behind 10-2 and later 19-7 in the opening minutes.

“We’re just thrilled to death to come in here and get a victory,” Dyer said “We fought and fought after we got down early. We had some good shots, but we just missed them. But we kept hanging in there, kept hanging in there and kept hanging in there. The Blue Devils, we’ve developed quite a rivalry with them. They are tough and they have some tremendous basketball players.”

East has one as well in Grubb, held to just three points in the first quarter. But he wasn’t held down for long and spearheaded a second-quarter rally which put the Patriots ahead 31-25 at the half.

“This team never gives up,” Grubb said. “Even when the shots weren’t falling, we stuck in there and played defense. Our defense was unbelievable tonight.”

The Patriots held the high-scoring Unicoi team to just six points in that game-changing second quarter.

East maintained a lead throughout the third quarter and was ahead 42-38 heading into the final eight minutes. They kept the lead between two and four points for most of the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils couldn’t quite get over the hump.

“They did a good job of weathering the storm early and we didn’t do as good of a job of weathering theirs,” Unicoi County coach Michael Smith said. “They’re a very good team and our conference is as tough as can be, so we needed to get the win. We didn’t, but it was a good effort by both teams, a good tough ball game.”

Dylan Putman led the Blue Devils with 17 points, which included four shots behind the 3-point arc. Trevor Hensley had 15 points and seven assists. Clay Simpson scored nine points and Troy Podvin grabbed 10 rebounds.

On the East side, Aaron Frye hit three 3-point shots and ended with 14 points. Dustin Bartley added nine.

Sullivan East (girls) 50, Unicoi County 45

Megan Addison scored 24 points, including a pair of game-clinching free throws, to lift Lady Patriots over the Lady Devils.

Addison’s foul shot came after Unicoi County missed a chance to tie the game with 4.7 seconds left.

East trailed throughout the first half, but kept battling to pull ahead in the third quarter. The Lady Patriots led the rest of the way.

Kylee Wolfe and Alyssa Hare each finished with eight points in the win.

Kaylee Hendrickson, who scored 16, launched a 3-point attempt which bounced off the rim and then went straight up and back down through the net to pull the Lady Devils within one at 46-45 at the 3:11 mark.

But East held Unicoi County scoreless over the remainder of the game.

Hailie Padgett also hit double figures with 12 points for Unicoi County.