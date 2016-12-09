Cyclones can't keep pace with Rabun Gap

Talented Rabun Gap, led by Jonathan McFall's high-altitude 21-point effort, ran away from the Cyclones for a 74-47 victory in the Roundball at the Palace on Friday night at Science Hill's gym.

It was the first loss of the season for the Cyclones (4-1), and it came at the expense of a North Georgia team with an athletic lineup.

“I’m upset,” said Honeycutt. “We didn’t compete at all. They are a good team, but we see a few shots go in and we think it’s done. You could see it in our body language, and the way our kids reacted.

“That can’t happen again. That’s unacceptable. It’s really disappointing with the way we had played so far. The good thing is we play (Saturday), so we will see how they respond.”

The Cyclones take on Baylor at 4 p.m. during the second night of Roundball.

There were multiple areas of failure, said Honeycutt.

“We weren’t ball tight, we didn’t rebound well, we didn’t shoot well as a result of not running any offense,” he said. “That’s enough to get you beat to death.”

Rabun didn’t start in a dominating mode, but eventually rolled out to a 21-11 first-quarter lead. But even though Rabun was in command throughout, the Cyclones kept the deficit from growing by getting a few things done in spurts.

Midway through the fourth quarter, it was still a 14-point game at 56-42. But Rabun caught fire, and outscored Elizabethton 18-4 down the stretch.

McFall was the biggest problem for the Cyclones in a matchup sense, but Abbu Wague (19 points and five threes) and Adama Kpaan (21 points) weren't much of a bargain either.

Offensively, the Cyclones were never able to get into any kind of steady rhythm. Hayden Townsend battled his way to 12 points, and was the only Cyclones' player in double figures. Michael Robinson had to battle for all of his six points.

Alex Norwood added seven points while Eric Wilson had six.