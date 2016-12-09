Crockett jumps ahead early to beat Vikings

The Pioneers quickly sunk Tennessee High in Big 7 action, 61-39, scoring the game’s first 10 points. Earlier the Tennessee High girls' squad took a no-doubt 57-15 decision over David Crockett.

Crockett led 10-0 when a free throw from Cade Mitchell got the Vikings on the board, but the Pioneers answered with another 10-point spurt to end the first quarter. The 20 points were scored by six different players as Josh Releford poured in six of his-game best 16 points.

"We got embarrassed Monday night (79-49 loss at Morristown East) and our kids came in and practiced extremely hard. They did what we asked them to do. They did not try to do anything extra, they just did what they asked them to do," David Crockett head coach John Good said. "We defended, and if you defend you're able to have a chance to win."

The first field goal from Tennessee High was by Michael Mays 80 seconds into the second quarter. He went on to finish with eight points as did Mitchell. The teams traded scores for that frame, but David Crockett led by a 32-10 score at the break. From there the Pioneers went onto the 22-point triumph.

The Pioneers evened their Big 7 record at 1-1. It will remain that way until the calendar turns to 2017. David Crockett takes a 5-4 overall mark to South Doyle on Saturday for a contest.

"I love our kids, I love our team. I know we're going to have ups and downs, it's going to be a roller coaster. They continue to work and they're fun to coach," Good said after a total of nine players were in the scoring column. "They are very unselfish."

Cole Ricker had 10 points for the Pioneers, including eight in the final quarter.

Tennessee High is 3-5 and 0-1 in the league and plays at Volunteer on Tuesday.

Tennessee High (girls) 57, David Crockett 15

The Lady Vikings dominated from start to finish and had a trio of players in double digits. Makayla Richards hit three shots behind the arc en route to 15 points while Erin Walker added 13 more and Addison Minor finished with 10 points.

Tennessee High, now 1-0 in the Big 7 and 5-3 overall, led after a quarter 10-2 and 31-6 at halftime. In all nine different players clad in maroon scored.

David Crockett, with a 2-7 record overall and a 0-2 league mark, got nine points from Macy Morton. She scored seven of the Lady Pioneers' nine second-half points.

The Lady Pioneers will have a quick turnaround with a Saturday trip to South Doyle.