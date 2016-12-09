Bucs look to slow down Flyers

But ETSU coach Steve Forbes believes the game will be decided by defense.

The Bucs (7-1) travel to Dayton averaging 82.6 points per game. The Flyers (6-2), led by the backcourt tandem of Charles Cooke and Scoochie Smith average 78.8 points per contest. They scored 96 against Austin Peay and then put up 91 on St. Joseph’s (Ind.) on Tuesday.

“They have a couple of great guards in Smith and Cooke, as good players as we’re going to see,” Forbes said. “They can score off the bounce. They can make jump shots and they’re good in every aspect of their game. They’re going to challenge us in the half court and in transition, so we have to defend well. If they get easy baskets, it’s going to be tough.”

Cook, a 6-foot-5 senior guard from New Jersey, averages 19.5 points per game. Smith, a 6-2 senior guard from New York City, averages 14.6 points.

As a team, the Flyers’ only two losses were four points against St. Mary’s and by two points to Nebraska. They have a win over a Power 5 conference team, with a 77-72 victory at Alabama.

Forbes is also impressed by their head coach, Archie Miller, whose father John won four state titles as a high school coach in Pennsylvania, and whose brother, Sean, is the head coach at Arizona.

As a player, Archie Miller was a tough-minded guard for N.C. State, which swept North Carolina his senior season. Forbes sees Dayton’s players with some of the same traits as Miller which creates some tough matchups.

“It’s a great challenge for us, something that we need at this point of the season,” Forbes said. “This is the best team we’ve faced and possibly the best team we’ll play all year. They only have one loss at home and St. Mary’s is one of the best teams I’ve seen. It would be a great win for us now and a great win for us if we win the (Southern Conference) title in Asheville. When they talk about seeding and a quality win, this would be a quality win.”

Besides the guard play, the Bucs will have to contend with the Flyers’ pair of talented forwards from Chicago.

Kendrick Pollard, a 6-6 senior, averages 13 points per game, and Josh Cunningham, a 6-7 sophomore, is right behind him at 12.5 points.

But a Southern Conference team has gone into Dayton and won before. It happened last season when Chattanooga came away with a 61-59 victory.

Forbes and ETSU don’t have quite as fond memories of the UD Arena, where they have a shared history at the 2009 NCAA tournament.

Forbes was a Tennessee assistant on Bruce Pearl’s staff when the Vols suffered a two-point loss to Oklahoma State on the Flyers’ home court. Playing right after that game, ETSU fell 72-62 to No. 1 seed Pittsburgh.

Times have changed with Forbes on the sideline for a Bucs team, led by T.J. Cromer with a 19.1 points per game average.

Hanner Mosquera-Perea, a 6-9 transfer from Indiana, is next highest at 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while Desonta Bradford is averaging 8.5 points and 3.6 assists.

With a deep bench, the scoring is spread out as Devontavius Payne and David Burrell both average 8.0 points per game. Isaac Banks also comes off the bench to average 7.1 points per game, but remains incredibly efficient. He is hitting 80 percent (24 of 30) from the field for the season.

Besides outscoring their opponents at nearly 15 points per game, the Bucs have a rebounding advantage of 661-529 (a little over 38-28) for each contest.

But it’s the unselfish play which Forbes likes the most. The Bucs have 137 assists (over 17 per game) so far.

“I love the fact they really share the ball,” Forbes said. “We have a lot of depth and they really like each other. They play hard for each other and they come to practice every day wanting to get better. We have some flaws as every team does, but I like how they’re trying to get better at the things we’re not good at. But, the biggest thing is their chemistry and the way they share the ball.”