Bucs-Vols officially a sellout

ETSU announced on Friday that all tickets have been sold for the Dec. 22 matchup between the Bucs and Vols at Freedom Hall.

“This is going to be a historic night for ETSU athletics,” ETSU Athletic Director Richard Sander said. “Our students, alumni and fans have really responded, and the atmosphere inside Freedom Hall on the 22nd is going to be fantastic. We’re excited to see Coach Forbes and his team take on the Volunteers here in Johnson City.”

Freedom Hall, the city-owned facility used by ETSU, holds around 6,000 fans.

It will be Tennessee's first trip to Johnson City since a 48-47 victory over ETSU in 1963. The Vols hold a 14-2 edge in the series and have won the past nine games.

It won't come close to the school record for attendance, however. Back when the Bucs played on campus in the cavernous Minidome, they drew more than 10,000 fans at least eight times, all between 1990 and 1992.

The record attendance for a home game is 12,884, set in 1991 when Chattanooga came to town.

The final complimentary student tickets and companion seats were allotted on Thursday, with the final sale to the public going live on Friday morning. By noon on Friday, the few remaining tickets at Freedom Hall were purchased.