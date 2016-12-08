Tarter's career game not enough for Bucs to clip Vandy

But Vanderbilt's combination of guard Rachel Bell and a paint advantage proved to be too much for East Tennessee State to overcome. The Commodores escaped a major upset — despite Tarter's career-high 35 points — winning 80-72 in a tightly contested women’s basketball game from start to finish Thursday night at Brooks Gym.

Tarter said the Buccaneers’ mindset was firmly on belief.

“We knew we could compete with them,” said Tarter. “We just kept fighting.”

KEY PLAYS

ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell said, “It wasn’t a fluke. And it won’t be a fluke the way we play the rest of the year. We’re going to compete and keep challenging our kids to get better every game.”

Vandy improved to 9-1 on the season while the Buccaneers fell to 5-5.

Vanderbilt seemed overmatched by Tarter in the first half before getting a little handle on her in the third quarter. But down the stretch, Tarter and the Bucs seemed to always be hovering just one shot away.

“We competed every possession,” said Ezell. “I was real proud of our fight. I’m not happy any time we lose, but I am proud of the way we performed. Vanderbilt is a good team, and they were 8-1 for a reason. They hold a win over Duke, and we were right there with an opportunity to win.”

EZELL, SCHURR and TARTER

Tarter finished 15 of 28 from the field — the second-most single-game made field goals in the NCAA this year — and about the only thing that wasn't A-plus on her performance was 2 of 9 shooting from the free throw line. Tarter also had five rebounds, five assists and six steals.

“Tianna doesn’t have to play another game to prove (she’s one of the best guards in the country),” said Ezell. “Everybody knows that. Even (Vanderbilt’s) coaching staff was raving about the effort of our entire team, not just Tianna.”

Ezell took some blame for Tarter’s free throw woes.

“She played the whole game, and part of the reason she gets fatigued at the end of the game is my fault,” said Ezell. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting her in and out and resting her a little. She hates me when I sub her out, but I’ve got to do a better job of managing that.”

Bell countered Tarter to a certain degree. She was 8 of 11 from the field, and totaled 19 points, four rebounds and three assists.

But Vanderbilt won the game on the boards. The Commodores outrebounded the Bucs 53-27, and had 18 offensive boards. That led to 31 free throws, and the Commodores made 25.

ETSU’s Malloree Schurr said the second-half rebounding effort wasn’t the same as the first half for the Bucs.

“We just stopped giving as much effort,” she said. “We didn’t push them back. We were there for the rebound, it’s just that little bit of effort.”

Still the Bucs had their chances. They missed two chances to tie in the final seconds of the third quarter. And then midway through the fourth quarter, ETSU missed two uncontested layups with a five-point deficit. Vanderbilt was able to maintain a 64-59 lead, and held ETSU off down the stretch.

Shamauria Bridges also had a strong scoring game for ETSU. She was 5 of 9 from 3-point land, and finished with 17 points. Schurr added nine points and six rebounds, hitting a pair of key shots in the third quarter as ETSU was nursing its lead.

ETSU had just five players who scored in the game.

Vanderbilt was led by Christa Reed, who had 20 points and seven rebounds. Kayla Overbeck added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bucs came out like a microwave, quickly jumping Vandy for a 17-9 lead. Things cooled a little, but ETSU still led 25-19 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second 10 minutes, ETSU played like it was the better team. Still, the Commodores hung around and trailed only 39-36 at the break. Tarter was a whirlwind in the first half, totaling 20 points, three assists and three steals.

Things stayed touch and go in the third quarter, but Vandy began to wear the Bucs down in the paint. After finally getting ahead 51-50 midway through the quarter, the Commodores eventually worked their way to a 57-52 lead. However, ETSU closed the final minute strong, and it was 59-57 in favor of Vandy going into the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Bucs is a road game against Tennessee Tech on Sunday at 2 p.m.