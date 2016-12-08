Lady Buffs past test against Bluefield

Inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse, the 23rd-ranked Milligan women passed their test against Bluefield with flying colors. Despite the absence of second-leading scorer Hayley Wyrick, the Buffs jumped out to a double-digit lead and never looked back en route to a 69-59 victory.

With the win, Milligan moved to 8-4 overall and 5-1 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play. Bluefield fell to 6-6, 2-4.

“Our finals ended today, and I think our players kind of treated tonight like a night to let it out on the court,” said Milligan coach Rich Aubrey. “I was pleased with the way we played basically the first three quarters. This was an important one for us.”

Indeed, the Buffs entered Thursday’s game on the heels of their first AAC loss of the season, which came last Saturday at Montreat. With Wyrick looking on from the bench after suffering a concussion, the Buffs jumped out to a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanded their edge to 42-21 by halftime. Milligan pushed its lead to as many as 28 in the third quarter before emptying the bench in the fourth to rest some starters.

Aubrey said his players came back into the gym after a day off on Monday and put together two brief but productive practices in the midst of exams. That left him feeling good about his team’s chances against Bluefield.

“I could tell this week that they were kind of ready to get back to business,” Aubrey said. “It was a good night for us.”

Courtney Wilson came off the bench and led Milligan with 18 points to go along with seven rebounds. Sarah Robinson recorded a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down seven boards. Robinson also dished out four assists.

Mackenzie Raizor (13) and Morgan Gose (12) also scored in double figures for the Buffs, who will be back in action on the road at Union College this Saturday.

Milligan (men) 77, Bluefield 60

The young Buffs were firing on all cylinders against the Rams, jumping out to a 16-4 lead and controlling the game the rest of the way.

It was an impressive win for Milligan (5-7, 3-3), which snapped a four-game losing streak and moved back to .500 in AAC play. The Buffs shot just under 50 percent from the floor and outrebounded Bluefield (6-9, 3-2), but Milligan coach Bill Robinson said defense was the difference in the game.

“We tried to change defenses almost every possession, and sometimes changing defenses within a possession,” he said. “That’s something we’ve been working on. For the first time all year, we put a 40-minute defensive effort together.”

Elizabethton product Tyler Nichols led the way for Milligan with 14 points, and he also pulled down six rebounds. Tyler Faulkenberry scored 13 points while Jacob Cawood added 12 points and Will Buckner scored 10.

Buckner led Milligan with seven rebounds while point guard Daxton Bostian had a great all-around effort with five points, six assists, three steals and five rebounds.

The Buffs will travel to Union College this Saturday.