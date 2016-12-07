ETSU women to battle SEC power

The Buccaneers finally won a close game Tuesday, but the next challenge is a major one as Vanderbilt comes to Brooks Gym. Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock.

It’s the second big-time home game for the Bucs, who lost to the University of Tennessee earlier this season.

The Commodores are 8-1 on the season, but the loss was a 33-point blowout against Indiana and the wins don’t exactly jump off the page — except one. Vandy gave No. 21 Duke its only loss of the season.

“Beating Duke shows they are capable of being really good,” said ETSU head coach Brittney Ezell. “They have a new coach (Stephanie White) and a lot of new players. Like a lot of teams right now, they’re trying to figure themselves out.”

Meanwhile, the Bucs (5-4) figured something out with the 56-55 win at Campbell. Tianna Tarter banked in the game winner with two seconds left on the clock to cap a 13-point fourth-quarter rally. Previously the Bucs lost close games to Appalachian State (71-68), Northern Kentucky (62-56) and Austin Peay (77-74).

“We needed that win to lift the kids,” said Ezell. “They showed toughness, especially considering it was exam week and they had to travel. They showed a lot of resolve.”

Tarter continues to show she can lift this team on her shoulders at times. She was benched during the game against Winthrop, but has responded by being named Southern Conference player of the week two times in a row. She leads the league in scoring at 18.9 points per game.

“She’s very coachable, and she listens,” said Ezell. “She’s her own worst critic, but she’s a big-time player who makes big-time plays in big-time moments. She stepped forward when the team needed her.”

Beating Vanderbilt would require an even higher level of play. The Commodores like to move quickly, often using four guards and one post.

“They’re playing faster,” said Ezell. “They’re a little more athletic than years past. They get up and down the floor, and they’re big at every position.”

Rebekah Dahlman leads Vandy in scoring at 12.7 points per game. Rachel Bell is averaging 12.3 points per game. Bell is a former Creek Wood standout who scored 25 points in a state semifinal overtime loss to Knox Fulton back in 2014. Fulton went on to play Elizabethton for the Class AA state title, which the Cyclones — led by ETSU freshmen Kayla Marosites and Kelci Marosites — won, 66-52.

Also for Vandy, Christa Reed averages 10.6 points per game.

One thing Ezell said she likes about this game is playing at Brooks Gym. In their previous encounter with an SEC team, the Bucs played at the Mini Dome in front of 6,000 fans.

“It’s a comfort level for us,” she said. “If we can fill the place with 3,000, it will be a tough place for them to play. It will be loud, and it will be a lot of fun. It will be something where people can help us continue to grow Brooks as a formidable home-court advantage.”