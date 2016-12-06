Vols trounce Presbyterian with second-half flurry

Lamonte Turner had 24 points as Tennessee (4-3) won its third straight to go over .500 for the first time all season heading into Sunday's game at No. 7 North Carolina.

Bowden, a freshman, finished with a career-high 21 points. Eleven of those points came in a span of 75 seconds as he sank three straight 3-pointers and followed that flurry with a steal and dunk.

Turner and Bowden shot a combined 12 of 21 from 3-point range.

After trailing by as many as 18, Presbyterian got back-to-back 3-pointers from Darius Moore to cut the lead to 50-41 with 12:25 left. Presbyterian (3-5) wouldn't score again for over 6 ½ minutes as Tennessee went on its 23-0 spurt.

Turner began the run by sinking a 3-point shot, making a backcourt steal and passing to Detrick Mostella for a 3-pointer. Bowden's 11 straight points extended Tennessee's lead to 67-41. Robert Hubbs III capped the flurry by sinking two free throws with 6:56 remaining.

Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield returned to action Tuesday after missing the Vols' last three games due to a violation of team rules. Schofield had five points in 12 minutes.

The Vols played a fourth straight game without Jordan Bone, who opened the season as the Vols' starting point guard. Bone has a stress fracture in his left foot.

THE TAKEAWAY

Presbyterian: An inability to take care of the ball prevented the Blue Hose from having any shot at pulling the upset. Presbyterian committed 22 turnovers, including 13 in the second half. Tennessee outscored Presbyterian 31-2 in points off turnovers.

Tennessee: Turner and Shembari Phillips are helping Tennessee withstand Bone's absence. Phillips had 14 points, seven assists and only one turnover Saturday in an 81-58 blowout of Georgia Tech. Turner and Phillips had a combined seven assists and one turnover Tuesday. Turner, a redshirt freshman, also had his highest point total of the season and shot 7 of 11 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Presbyterian is at USC Upstate on Dec. 13

Tennessee is at No. 7 North Carolina on Sunday.