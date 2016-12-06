Tarter wins player of the week again

On the road against Austin Peay on Nov.30, Tarter scored a season-high 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field. The 12 made field goals was the third most in a single-game in ETSU history.

Against Davidson, Tarter shined once again with a game-high 25 points along with six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

The former Science Hill High School standout leads the SoCon with 18.8 points per game and ranks eighth in the NCAA in free-throws attempted (59) and 11th in free-throws made (41). Heading into Tuesday's game at Campbell, she 122 points away from becoming the 23rd member of ETSU’s 1,000-point club.

It’s the first time Tarter has won back-to-back honors since doing so back in 2014 when she won back-to-back Freshman of the Week awards.