Tarter banks in game-winner for Bucs

The Bucs (5-4) trailed by 11 entering the fourth quarter, but chipped away at the Lady Camels lead before Tarter pulled them through.

Tarter, who was named Southern Conference player of the week for a second straight week earlier in the day, finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. It was her fourth straight 20-point effort.

To set up the winning basket, the Bucs had a defensive stand to force a shot clock violation with 15.8 seconds left.

Sadasia Tipps made a pair of free throws with 46 seconds left, which pulled the Bucs within a point.

Carley Lytton also had a crucial put-back in the final couple of minutes as ETSU had an 18-5 advantage in second-chance points.

Shamauria Bridges scored 10 points for the Bucs, while Micah Norris finished with nine. Tipps grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.

ETSU hit just 20 of 54 (37 percent) from the floor and converted 10 of 14 free throws.

MaKala Rouse paced Campbell (3-3) with 15 points and Hannah Long grabbed nine rebounds for the Camels.

ETSU returns home on Thursday when it hosts Vanderbilt.