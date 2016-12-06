'Toppers fend off Cougars

The blowout never materialized, but when the going got tough in the second half, Science Hill got going. After Central closed to within two points in the third period, the Hilltoppers used their smothering defense to create transition opportunities, cashing in at a high enough rate down the stretch to win 69-52.

Science Hill is now 8-3 overall and 2-0 in Big Seven Conference play while the Cougars fell to 4-5 and 1-1.

“I felt like in the last six minutes of the fourth quarter, we really tightened up defensively,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “We shot free throws and we took care of the basketball. We did those three things in the last six minutes of the ballgame, and that’s how we won.”

Central was able to stem the tide in the second quarter and get to the locker room down 36-24. Once the third quarter started, the Cougars were able to create some turnovers and make some perimeter jumpers, embarking on a 14-2 run that closed them within 42-40 with 2:38 left in the third period.

But the Hilltoppers showed no signs of panic. Instead, they upped their defensive intensity and generated a quick 8-2 spurt that put them back in control. Leading 52-47 early in the fourth period, Bowden Lyon hit Colby Martin with a pretty feed for a layup to extend the advantage to 54-47 with 5:25 left to play. After a layup by Lyon and a steal and score by Tripp Povlich, the Hilltoppers were up 58-47 and cruised the rest of the way.

Science Hill outscored Central 19-8 in the final quarter.

Lyon led the Hilltoppers with 17 points while Lyon and Tate Wheeler scored 10 each. Luke Hutson paced Central with a game-high 21 points while Grayson Wright added 12.

Science Hill (girls) 48, Central 37

The Lady Hilltoppers closed out the game on a 12-2 run to pick up their first Big Seven win of the season.

For the second game in a row, Science Hill (7-1, 1-1) struggled to knock down perimeter shots against a 2-3 zone defense. But as the contest wore on, the Lady ‘Toppers were able to do just enough on offense to get the job done.

“Down the stretch I thought we did a good job,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “In the second half, I thought we did a better job. I told the kids we’re going to see zone until we prove we can play against it.”

The Lady Cougars (3-4, 1-1) pulled within a point in the fourth quarter before Science Hill scored five straight to take a 41-35 lead with 2:38 remaining in regulation. Another 7-2 spurt sealed the deal.

Kaitlyn Phillips scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds for Science Hill while Leann Scharberg scored 12 points on an impressive array of low-post moves. Alashia Smith had nine rebounds for the Lady ‘Toppers.

Sydney Hurd scored a game-high 15 points for Central, which turned the ball over 20 times..