Road trip to test Bucs

The Bucs travel to Dayton on Saturday to take on a team that played in the NCAA Tournament last season. Then it's on to Mississippi State to face a Southeastern Conference opponent on Wednesday before finishing up at Morehead State on Dec. 17.

"It's going to be a tough road trip, but I'm excited about it," ETSU coach Steve Forbes said.

The Bucs got a break in the game schedule to concentrate on final exams. Once the semester is over, their attention will return to basketball.

"First our guys have to get through finals," Forbes said. "I told them once that's done, they can kind of be like a professional basketball player for a while, for about a month. They don't have to go to school. They can get better as a player, better as a a team."

A pair of wins over Division II teams left the Bucs at 7-1, their best start since the 1990-91 team began 14-1. That team finished 28-5 and reached a national ranking of No. 10 in the Associated Press poll.

Last year heading into finals, the Bucs were 4-4. They then won 10 of their next 13 games.

"I thought we got better last year during that time because we just had a little more time to practice," Forbes said. "I think that'll help us.

"This is a good stretch for us, it gives us a chance to play some quality teams and to beat some quality teams. We can beat Dayton. We can beat Mississippi State. We can beat Morehead and Tennessee. But we have to go do it."

Winning high profile games, such as against Dayton, Mississippi State and Tennessee, which comes to Johnson City on Dec. 22, can help the Bucs down the road should they win the Southern Conference and earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

"If we can put some of these wins in the bank, what you do later on is if we go down to Asheville and win it, then you're talking about a better seed in the (NCAA) tournament," Forbes said. "Instead of a 14, maybe you're a 12 or a 10 if you win some of those games. It's not the end of the world if we don't because we still have to win our league."

The game at Dayton will be a rematch of a 2010 matchup won 73-68 by ETSU. That game was in Dayton as well. The Flyers are 5-2 with a win over Alabama and a two-point loss to Nebraska.

Mississippi State is 6-2 with a win over Oregon State. Morehead State is on a five-game losing streak and is 2-5.

As Hanner Mosquera-Perea has taken hold of ETSU's main inside spot, 7-footer Peter Jurkin's minutes have dwindled. But the two played together for a few minutes in the last game, against Limestone College. Forbes says he's getting ready to use that combination more as the Bucs get set to face taller teams.

"As you look down the road, there will be some times we can put a bigger lineup out there," Forbes said. "We'll probably do that more. It's been hard some of the teams we've played. We've played teams that have mobile (centers) that can shoot threes. It's just hard to play those guys together.

"We've been practicing it and we're going to continue to do it as we move forward, especially when we play these BCS teams that are going to have BCS-level size."

The Bucs have some extensive travel under their belts already this season. They won three games in three days in South Dakota over Thanksgiving weekend after suffering their only loss at UNC Wilmington.

"I feel like we trained hard enough this summer and we've put in enough work that we can handle it," ETSU guard T.J. Cromer said of the impending road swing.

Forbes said he was looking forward to seeing how the Bucs handle the road trip.

"It's a good challenge and I think this team is ready for it," he said.