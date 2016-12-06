Happy Valley gets sweep of Cloudland

Sam Blevins led the Warriors with 19 points, while Brayden Sams accounted for 16 points.

Happy Valley (5-1) also got nine points apiece from Noah Worley and Chris Young, and eight points from Dillon Barlow.

Preston Benfield led the Highlanders with 15 points, while Robert Leeper finished with a dozen.

Brinkley Mull and Josh Blair added 10 in a losing cause.

Johnson County 67, Unaka 24

ELIZABETHTON — Bud Icenhour had a game-high 15 points as the Longhorns routed the Rangers.

Zack Eller added a 12-point effort and Austin Houser accounted for 10 points.

Isaac Hill was the leading scorer for Unaka with six.

KACHEA 70, University High 69

KINGSPORT — Dylan Harper hit a last-second 3-point shot in overtime to lift the Kingsport home school team over the Bucs. Harper had a game-high 23 points for the Wildcats.

David Gantz had 18 points to lead University High. Charlie Vargo and Joseph Harless also had double digits with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Greeneville 55, Chuckey-Doak 39

AFTON — Takeem Young had 20 points as the Greene Devils got the measure of the Black Knights in the city school versus county school matchup.

Logan Shipley tallied 10 and Nathaniel Moon added nine in the Greeneville win.

Jacob Willett scored 13 and Dakota Greer added eight for Chuckey-Doak.

North Greene 65, Cedar View Christian 39

KINGSPORT — Cameron Freshour had a 14-point effort and Andy Stevens contributed 10 as the Huskies improved to 10-1 on the season.

Tri-Cities-Chrisitan 48, Twin Springs, Va. 36

TWIN SPRINGS, Va. — Isaac Hatfield had 20 points and Hunter Smith ended with 13 as the Eagles downed the Titans.

Dean Jarnigan totaled 11 to pace Twin Springs.

Girls basketball

Happy Valley 73, Cloudland 69

ELIZABETHTON — Bayley McGee scored 18 points and the Lady Warriors captured the overtime victory against the Lady ’Landers.

Shalyn Whitson came through with 17 points, while Haley Green and Emily Whitaker each finished with nine. Happy Valley hit 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in overtime.

Stacia Wilson was the leading scorer for Cloudland with 15 points. Shian Strickland finished with a dozen.

Trinity Vines also hit double figures with 10 points, while Lisa Ellis and Don Rae Taylor each scored nine.

Unaka 73, Johnson County 44

ELIZABETHTON — Myah Parlier led a balanced attack with 10 points on a night when everyone on the Lady Rangers scored.

Kaitlyn Burrow had nine points, while Lexi Garland and Cydney Forney each tallied eight.

Michala Cretsinger had a game-high 11 points to lead Johnson County, which also got seven points from Taylor Parsons.

University High 45, KACHEA 31

KINGSPORT — Terka Sadilova had 20 points in the Lady Bucs win over the Kingsport home schoolers.

Providence Academy 33, Sullivan North 28

KINGSPORT — Courtney Stover finished with nine points and Maddie Runnels ended with seven as the Lady Knights won the defensive struggle against the Lady Raiders.

Shenoah Bradley had nine points and Abby Robinson ended with six to lead North.

Tennessee High 68, Gate City, Va. 57

GATE CITY, Va. — Erin Walker led four Tennessee High players in double figures with 14 points in the win over the Lady Devils.

Makayla Richards had 13 points, four assists and three steals and Adison Minor posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Halie Hatcher had an all-around effort of 12 points, five assists and three steals.

Kayla Bird had a game-high 16 points and Keeley Quillen had 15 for Gate City.

Greeneville 68, Chuckey-Doak 54

AFTON — Sydni Lollar poured in 32 points to lead the Lady Devils over the Lady Knights.

Kenzie Ellenburg had 16 points and Leah Fillers added 10 for Greeneville. Taylor Southerland paced Chuckey-Doak with 19 points.