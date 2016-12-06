Lady 'Blazers pull away late against East

The Lady Trailblazers turned up the defensive pressure and started converting short shots they missed in the first half, and a close game turned into a runaway 75-41 victory Tuesday night at East's gym.

Boone improved to 7-2 on the season while East slipped to 5-5.

It was a victory born of defensive production and transition success for Boone.

"I thought Makenzy Bennett and Emily Sizemore were huge," said Trailblazers' head coach Travis Mains. "They came in and sped them up and kind of wore them down. I thought we shot the ball well, but it was all set up by the effort on the defensive end."

It was 32-26 as the first half was winding down, but Boone got a 3-pointer from Bayleigh Carmichael and a bucket from Jaycee Jenkins to open an 11-point halftime advantage.

East scored the first five points of the third quarter, but Boone responded with 12 straight as part of a 16-2 run to put East in the rear-view mirror.

"We weren't knocking down our shots, and we were getting a little out of our transition stuff, but once we got in our rhythm we just started rolling," said Carmichael, who knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points.

Another standout effort came from Sizemore, who was terrific in the transition game. She finished with 17 points.

"She's a very skilled kid, and she played so hard," said Mains. "When she takes the ball to the basket, she's very quick. She was special in the third quarter."

Sizemore said the fast track is Boone's favorite groove.

"One of our big things is to speed teams up," said Sizemore. "That's when the turnovers come. So we just get them playing faster, and playing our game."

Jenkins also had a standout effort, finishing with 14 points. Sydney Pearce added eight points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

East was led in scoring by Kait Nidiffer, who finished with eight points.