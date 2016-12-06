Boone goes to OT to hand East first loss of season

In an early season uplifting win, Boone overcame Grubb's 35-point effort and previously undefeated Sullivan East 70-67 in overtime on the Patriots' home court Tuesday night.

East fell to 10-1 on the season while Boone improved to 5-3.

"We lost three games by four points, and we talked about adversity," said Boone head coach Chris Brown. "We knew we were going to get one of these. Hopefully we can build on this. I was very pleased with our execution down the stretch."

Chad Heglar did a nice job of answering Grubb's offensive output, getting 29 points of his own. But he said the game was basically won with effort.

"We played hard defense, and we played as a team," said Heglar. "We just played all-around good basketball."

Eric Rigsby contributed 15 points to Boone's cause, and it seemed like all 10 of Evan Scanlan's points came at crucial times late in the game.

"When he's aggressive, and he's going to the basket, and I can get him on the block, good things are going to happen for us," said Brown.

Grubb was responsible for sending the game to overtime, hitting a driving layup with about 18 seconds left to tie the game at 60-60. Boone missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer.

Boone got ahead in the overtime, and wouldn't let go. Gunnar Norris made one of two free throws with 0.9 seconds left to give Boone a three-point lead, and East's full court pass to Grubb was turned into a turn-around 3-point heave that Grubb somehow coaxed into hitting the rim.

"Great basketball game," said East coach John Dyer. "Daniel Boone is an excellent basketball team. We will get nothing but better from a great game like this."

Aaron Frye and Dustin Bartley each had 10 points for the Patriots.