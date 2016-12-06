'Big Three' making noise in Three Rivers

Those three things just point out the toughness of the Three Rivers Conference this season because the league is developing a Big Three, and none of the aforementioned teams can claim a spot in that group at this point in the season. Sullivan East (10-0), Elizabethton (4-0) and Unicoi County (6-2) appear to be a notch above the rest in what could be a rugged season-long battle.

Preseason predictions had Unicoi in the top spot with Elizabethton close behind and Sullivan East — minus the injury loss of standout post player Cole Green — standing third. But the Patriots will get a chance to test those thoughts Friday as they travel to face the Blue Devils.

East’s Gavin Grubb has taken his game to another level, and helped East begin to open some eyes. Unicoi won the Hardee's Classic, and their losses came against good teams in Science Hill and Greeneville.

Meanwhile, Elizabethton appears to just be scratching the surface of where it could go. When football standouts Corey Russell and Alex Norwood get fully integrated into a deep lineup, which gets deeper when post player Carter Everett returns, the Cyclones should be tough for any area team to handle.

There’s a long way to go, but right now it looks like some close exciting games are in store for area fans.

— — —

Science Hill has been fairly steady in the early going, and head coach Ken Cutlip said the success to date has come from effort.

“I really like how our group competes,” said Cutlip. “So far they’ve competed as hard as any team we’ve ever had here. They’re all playing hard and playing unselfish and playing together.”

Cutlip, whose record at Science Hill is 357-100 in his 13th season, has this year’s group standing at 7-3 overall with a 1-0 mark in the Big Seven Conference. Bowden Lyon, Colby Martin and Nate Jackson have been some of the key performers, Cutlip said, but others have helped a lot.

“I think we’ve had success by committee,” said Cutlip. “Different kids have stepped up at different times.”

This week the Hilltoppers play host to Sullivan Central (Tuesday) before a pair of games in the Roundball at the Palace event Friday and Saturday at home. In the Roundball mix are Chattanooga Baylor and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee from North Georgia.

“Both teams are going to be well coached,” said Cutlip. “Baylor is just a very fundamental team, one of those you have to go out and beat to win the game. And Rabun Gap can put a lot of points on the board.”

Elizabethton will also be involved in the event, which features eight games over two days at the Hilltoppers’ new gym. The Lady Cyclones and Cyclones will play the two early games, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and 2:30 on Saturday. Science Hill’s girls will play before the Hilltoppers’ boys on both nights.

The following weekend, Science Hill will play host for the Champion Chevrolet — a tournament that includes Knox Fulton, Cleveland and Oak Ridge.

“It’s about getting some of the better programs from different areas,” said Cutlip.

— — —

BOYS GAMES OF THE WEEK

Tuesday

Daniel Boone at Sullivan East

Friday

Baylor at Science Hill

Sullivan East at Unicoi County

Saturday

Baylor vs. Elizabethton at Science Hill

Hampton at Unicoi County

Sullivan East has a couple of challenges to its undefeated record this week. ...

Hampton could have its hands full against the Blue Devils.

— — —

BOYS FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL AWARD

Josh Releford, David Crockett

The Pioneers had a potential big victory within grasp as Releford scored his 34th and 35 points to put the Pioneers ahead of Dobyns-Bennett 67-66 with 1:48 left in regulation. Releford then fouled out, and eventually the Pioneers would fall in overtime.

— — —

It's still a work in progress, and things can change significantly from week to week. But here is the latest edition of the High School Top 10:

Team W-L (Previous)

1. Science Hill 7-3 (1)

2. Sullivan East 10-0 (3)

3. Greeneville 3-0 (6)

4. Unicoi County 6-2 (2)

5. Elizabethton 4-0 (4)

6. Dobyns-Bennett 1-3 (5)

7. Hampton 4-2 (10)

8. David Crockett 4-3 (7)

9. Daniel Boone 4-3 (8)

10. Tennessee High 3-3 (9)

— — —

GIRLS GAMES OF THE WEEK

Tuesday

Daniel Boone at Sullivan East

Thursday

Morristown West at South Greene

Sullivan East gets a chance to show how it stacks up against what could be the Big Seven Conference's best team. ...

It doesn't get any better in East Tennessee at this point of the season than the Lady Trojans' visit to meet the defending Class A state champions.

— — —

GIRLS FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL AWARD

Megan Addison, Sullivan East

Coming off a loss to county rival Sullivan Central, the Lady Patriots needed something special against Tennessee High. Addison provided it with 31 points in East's 66-53 victory.

— — —

The top four look solid early. After that it's about a five-team scramble in the girls rankings.

Team W-L (Previous)

1. South Greene 9-0 (1)

2. Daniel Boone 6-2 (2)

3. Greeneville 5-2 (3)

4. Science Hill 6-1 (4)

5. Elizabethton 2-2 (6)

6. Sullivan East 5-4 (7)

7. Tennessee High 3-3 (5)

8. Sullivan South 2-1 (10)

9. Dobyns-Bennett 2-4 (8)

10. Unaka 6-2 (9)

— — —

COLLEGE SIGNINGS

David Crockett had a couple of athletes make their college choices official. Both Andrew Meredith (soccer) and Gibson Miller (golf) signed with Milligan College last week. ...

Milligan will also be adding a track athlete as Unicoi County's Cameron Higgins will sign Thursday at 11:30 at the high school. ...

Elizabethton has a signing ceremony set for golfer Christofer Schaff on Thursday at the high school. He will sign at 3 p.m. with Walters State.