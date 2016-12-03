Milligan swept on the road at Montreat

The 23rd-ranked Buffs are now 7-4 overall and 4-1 in AAC play despite the benefit of four players scoring in double figures. Sarah Robinson finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for Milligan, notching her fourth double-double of the season.

Kelly Barnett ended up with 13 points and four assists while Lindsee Price had 11 points, six assists and six rebounds and Morgan Gose notched 10 points, four assists and eight boards for the Buffs.

After taking a two-point edge into halftime, Milligan pushed its lead to six points in the third quarter before the Lady Cavaliers went on a 19-9 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to take the lead for good.

Cold shooting was part of the problem for the Buffs, who shot 33 percent from the field and 23 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Darah DeWalt led the way with 23 points and 12 rebounds for Montreat, which hit 46 percent of its field goals.

The Buffs will play one more game at home this month before embarking on a six-game road swing that will take them into the month of January. Milligan will square off against Bluefield College on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Montreat (men) 84, Milligan 81

The Buffs erased a 24-point lead to tie the game at 81, but their comeback bid ran out of steam on the road at Montreat.

With the loss, Milligan fell to 4-7 overall and 2-3 in AAC play.

The Cavaliers took a 58-34 lead on a foul shot by Alonzo Mobley with 17:59 remaining in the game, but the Buffs didn't fold. They eventually tied the game on a basket by David Casaday with 1:04 remaining in regulation before Montreat hit three free throws in the final minute to escape with a win.

Bo Pless led the Buffs with 15 points while Casaday added 13 points and a pair of steals. Jacob Cawood and Tyler Nichols notched 11 points each while Tyler Faulkenberry scored 10. Cawood added seven boards for Milligan.

David Caldwell poured in a game-high 21 points for Montreat.