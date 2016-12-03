Tarter, Bridges lead ETSU over Davidson

As a result, the two guards combined for 41 points to lead the East Tenenssee State women’s basketball team to a 76-56 victory over Davidson on Saturday at Brooks Gym.

Tarter had game highs of 25 points and six assists after ETSU coach Brittney Ezell told her the Wildcats wouldn’t be able to stop her.

“I was able to attack the rim,” Tarter said. “Coach kept saying they can’t guard you one-on-one. So I kept attacking the rim every time.”

Bridges came through with 16 points, which included four 3-point goals. She missed three jump shots early on, but kept firing after hearing the encouragement of her teammates.

She hit three shots behind the arc in a four-and-a-half minute span near the end of the first half when the Bucs turned a five-point deficit into a 15-point lead.

“It’s hard because after you miss a few shots you feel like you don’t want to dig a deeper hole for the team,” Bridges said. “But I was hearing my teammates yell to shoot it. It boosted my confidence then.”

The Bucs, who also saw Raven Dean post a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, improved to 4-4. Davidson fell to 0-8.

While the shots started going in during the key stretch, Ezell said the biggest difference came on the other end of the court.

“We changed it up on the defensive end, started trapping and getting the kids more involved,” Ezell said. “We had been stagnant so we came out of the timeout and wanted to get some energy going. Our defense translated well to the offense. It goes more smoothly when you don’t have to worry about matching shot for shot.”

Before the flurry, the Bucs had struggled on the offensive end. They were just 3-for-15 from the field in the first quarter, but kept the score with the defensive effort.

Once the shots began to fall, especially behind the arc, the Wildcats weren’t able to answer.

ETSU hit 10 of 24 from 3-point range compared to just 1 of 9 for Davidson.

The Bucs also outscored the Wildcats 34-11 off turnovers and 17-12 in fast break points.

Justine Lyon had 15 points and Mackenzie Latt added a dozen for Davidson.

It didn’t add up to the Bucs’ total.

ETSU got six points each from Carley Lytton, Micah Norris and Kayla Marosites.

“I thought Carley was good in the first half and Kayla came on and had a better second half,” Ezell said. “They couldn’t guard Tianna one-on-one tonight and it’s hard for a lot of teams to guard Tianna one-on-one. I expected her to have 30 points to be honest.”

The Bucs will return to action at Campbell on Tuesday before hosting Vanderbilt on Thursday.