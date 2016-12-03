Bucs won't look past Limestone

East Tennessee State University was fortunate to escape with an 85-80 victory against the Division II Bobcats on Thursday night in a game in which it trailed the majority of the second half.

Now the Bucs get another shot at a Division II team Sunday at 2 p.m. when Limestone College comes to Freedom Hall.

“We escaped,” Forbes said. “If we have to do it again, we have some concerns.”

ETSU players admitted to maybe overlooking Lees-McRae, which came into the game with a 1-6 record. But the Bobcats gave the Bucs everything they had and then some.

The Bucs managed to score the final six points of the game to avoid a monumental — and embarrassing — upset.

“You have to respect your opponent,” Forbes said. “We tried to tell them Mars Hill almost beat Wofford. But these are young guys and they don’t get it.”

Luckily for ETSU, Lees-McRae had no answer for Hanner Mosquera-Perea, who had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Lees-McRae was called for 33 fouls, and the Bucs won the game at the free throw line, where they went 33 for 44.

“We made enough free throws to win the game,” Forbes said.

The escape allowed ETSU to become the only Southern Conference team with a 6-1 record.

T.J. Cromer continues to lead ETSU in scoring at 18.9 points per game. The senior guard had 20 against Lees-McCrae. In the SoCon scoring race, Cromer only trails VMI’s QJ Peterson (22.2) and The Citadel’s Zane Najdawi (20.3).

The Bucs also have the two top percentage shooters in the league. Isaac Banks is at 77.8 percent, while Mosquera-Perea is at 68.3.

ETSU comes into the game averaging 82.3 points per game, ranking second in the SoCon. But it’s not a close second. The Citadel leads the nation at 103.4.

Limestone also comes in 6-1 on a six-game winning streak after beating Emmanuel College in a Carolinas Conference game on Saturday night. The Saints opened the season with a loss to Wingate and haven’t been defeated since.

Heading into Saturday’s game, Shaquille Dance was averaging 21 points a game to lead Limestone. Shawn Stewart was averaging 16 and had 31 against Anderson College.

“One of the things you run into with Division II is you have guys who want to be Division I players,” Forbes said “Some of them are transfers. Some are juco guys who maybe didn’t make it but could have been Division I. You never know what you’re going to go up against.”

After a week off for final exams, the Bucs will travel up north to take on Dayton on Saturday.

Limestone College is in Gaffney, South Carolina, and is a school with with ETSU fans are becoming familiar. The Saints are schedule to be the Bucs’ football opponent when ETSU’s new on-campus stadium opens on Sept 2.