Happy Valley sweeps North

Dillon Barlow and Sam Blevins each scored nine points to lead the Warriors’ efforts. Brayden Sams and Chris Young were right behind with eight points, followed by Noah Worley with seven.

The Warriors led 30-18 at the half and were able to pull away in the second half as 15 players saw action.

It also followed a 19-point win for Happy Valley in the girls’ game.

Devin Price had 17 points and Tyler Arnold posted a 13-point effort to account for the majority of North’s scoring.

Unicoi County 55, Sullivan South 48

KINGSPORT — Trevor Hensley finished with a game-high 24 points as the Blue Devils rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to down the Rebels.

Dylan Putman was next high with 15 points, while Clay Simpson and Chase McNabb each finished with six points.

Evan Morris was the leading scorer for South with 13, followed by Grant Phebus and Seth Crawford with nine apiece.

Sullivan East 65, Tennessee High 55

BRISTOL — Gavin Grubb had 33 points as the Patriots improved to 10-0 on the season.

Aaron Frye totaled 16 points in the East victory.

Michael Mays tallied 14 and Stephen Griffin ended with a dozen for the Vikings.

Tri-Cities Christian 64, Temple Baptist 42

Adam Rosenbalm scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles to the victory.

Isaac Hatfield contributed 13 points and Seth Beeler barely missed a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Happy Valley 48, Sullivan North 29

KINGSPORT — Kaitlyn Roberts had 12 points and three steals as the Lady Warriors scored the road win at North.

Haley Green added seven as Happy Valley led 31-14 at the break and maintained the double-digit lead throughout the second half. Shenoah Bradley paced the Lady Raiders with 10 points.

Sullivan South 59, Unicoi County 49

KINGSPORT — Mollie Leslie scored 21 points and Madeline Leslie finished with eight as the Lady Rebels upset the Lady Devils.

Kennedy King had 13 points in a losing effort for Unicoi County, which got nine points from Ashley Edwards.

Sullivan East 66, Tennessee High 53

BRISTOL — Megan Addison had a career-high 31 points, including 13 of 16 from the free-throw line in the Lady Patriots victory.

East, which hit 23 of 27 free throws as a team, raced out to a 21-2 lead at the end of one quarter and was able to keep its distance against the Lady Vikings.

Kylee Wolfe posted a 15-point effort and Alyssa Hare finished with 14 points.

Makayla Richards with 19 and Erin Walker with 15 were the high scorers for Tennessee High.

Unaka 60, Cosby 26

COSBY — Everybody that entered the game for the Lady Rangers scored in the win over the Lady Eagles.

Myah Parlier was the high scorer with 18 points and Cydney Forney also finished in double figures with 13.

Temple Baptist 38, Tri-Cities Christian 27

Abby Milliken had 13 points and Cat Rosenbalm added nine, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Eagles against the team from Powell.