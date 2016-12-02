Science Hill survives defensive struggle with Boone

The Hilltoppers and the Trailblazers combined to miss 31 foul shots in the Big Seven Conference tilt inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. Once all the bricks were laid, it was the Hilltoppers who came up with one final defensive stand to escape with a 41-39 victory short on highlights and long on missed opportunities.

“I’m completely satisfied with the effort those kids are putting out on the floor,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “I don’t think I could ask for anything more in the effort column. I think defensively, for this time of year, we have done an unbelievable job, and I thought we did a tremendous job tonight. Boone is very capable of putting a lot of points on the board.”

It didn’t take long for Friday’s game to devolve into a defensive struggle. Science Hill led 19-15 at halftime and the two teams went to the fourth quarter tied at 28.

About a minute into the final period, Boone’s Evan Scanlan fouled out. With the 6-foot-4 senior relegated to the bench, the already difficult task of finding a way to score on Science Hill’s long defenders became that much tougher for the Trailblazers.

“You’re just trying to survive there,” said Daniel Boone coach Chris Brown. “You’re just trying to get some shots on the rim, create some easy opportunities. It kind of changed what we do. I give our kids credit there for fighting through all that. I thought we battled and gave ourselves an opportunity there at the end. That’s all you can hope for.”

After Science Hill opened the final period on a 7-3 spurt, The Trailblazers were able to generate enough offense to hang within one possession down the stretch. Boone got the ball back down two points with 5.1 seconds left in the game, but were unable to get a shot up before time expired.

At first glance, it appeared that Science Hill’s depth would be tough for Boone to overcome. The ’Blazers don’t routinely go as deep into their bench as Science Hill does, but the Hilltoppers were unable to use those extra bodies to wear Boone down.

“If we’d made some free throws, we would have (pulled away),” Cutlip said. “That kind of took it away. And where there are that many free throws shot, it kind of slows down the pace of the game.

“I would have thought our depth would have been able to wear them down more, but the game was so close. In the end, we were just fortunate to get out of here.”

Bowden Lyon led the Hilltoppers with 17 points and his length created a multitude of problems defensively. Tate Wheeler added 13 points for the Hilltoppers.

Chad Heglar’s game-high 19 points were tops for Boone. Heglar was able to get into the paint and knock down some shots, and when he got to the foul line, he was the exception to the rule on Friday, knocking down 7-of-8 attempts.

Eric Rigsby scored 12 points for the ’Blazers.