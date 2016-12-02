Lady 'Blazers top Science Hill for Big 7 win

Daniel Boone took control of the game late in the third quarter, putting together a 25-5 run that extended well into the final period and allowed the Lady Trailblazers to pull away for a key 60-46 win. Sydney Pearce scored nine of Boone’s final 14 points to help close out the victory.

Boone coach Travis Mains said he felt like pressing Science Hill throughout the contest finally started to pay dividends in the second half.

“I thought they were tired near the end from where we’d pressed them the whole game,” he said. “We used our 2-3 zone late and it worked pretty good.”

Boone’s second-half run may have been the difference in the game, but Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley felt like his team missed a golden opportunity in the first quarter. The Lady Hilltoppers forced six turnovers before the Lady ‘Blazers ever got off a shot attempt and ultimately harassed Boone into 17 turnovers by halftime while limiting the Lady ‘Blazers to five made field goals. But a slew of missed shots and turnovers of their own kept the ‘Lady Toppers (6-1, 0-1) from jumping ahead early, and Boone took a four-point lead into the locker room.

Science Hill finished the first half with 20 points and 21 turnovers.

“We lost the game in the first quarter,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “We had every opportunity in the world to be up by double figures in the first quarter. We just missed too many easy shots.”

Despite letting Boone off the hook early, Science Hill was able to take a 32-30 lead on a 3-pointer by Courtney McCurry with 4:09 remaining in the third quarter. But Boone finished the quarter on a 10-1 run and eventually pushed its lead to 55-37 on a foul shot by Pearce with 1:40 left in the game.

Pearce finished with 11 points, nine of them in the fourth quarter. Jaycee Jenkins led Boone with 15 points while Macie Culbertson and Montana Riddle scored 10 each.

Alashia Smith led Science Hill with 11 points while Blair Henry and Kaitlin Phillips scored eight apiece.