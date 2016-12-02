Lady Cyclones roll to win in Three Rivers opener

Pressing, trapping, and running the floor, they quickly created scoreboard space against Johnson County. The Lady Cyclones eventually rolled to a 74-34 win over the Longhorns on Friday night at Shoun Gym.

It was the Three Rivers Conference basketball opener for both teams, and Elizabethton improved to 2-2 overall while Johnson County slipped to 1-4.

Elizabethton burst out of the gates, running out to a 29-3 advantage in the first eight minutes. By halftime it was 54-14.

Lady Cyclones' head coach Barry Johnson said he liked what he saw on the defensive end.

"Our defense was tremendous," said Johnson. "They were very aggressive. And offensively we did a good job sharing the basketball."

Ashley Depew was especially active in the first half, scoring all 17 of her points before the break. She made four of Elizabethton's seven 3-pointers.

"It was a confidence boost," said Depew. "I haven't been shooting well, so it was nice to come out tonight and shoot well.

"It really was a lot of fun. I think since we were relaxed, we played a lot better."

Bailey Montgomery finished with 10 points and seven rebounds while Loran Campbell added 10 points and six boards. Haley Burleson also reached double digits with 10 points.

Michala Cretsinger had a nice effort for the Lady Longhorns, finishing with 13 points and three assists.

Johnson County head coach Thomas Wampler said Elizabethton just took the game over offensively.

"They weren't just making layups and padding their stats," said Wampler. "They were knocking down shots from 15, 18 feet."