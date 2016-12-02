Elizabethton pulls away from Longhorns

The Cyclones used the run as impetus for a big third quarter and eventually a 66-44 win over Johnson County in the Three Rivers Conference basketball opener for both teams Friday night at Shoun Gym.

The Cyclones improved to 4-0 overall while the Longhorns fell to 3-5.

Leading by five points, Corey Russell broke for the basket and got a nice feed from Hayden Townsend. Then Michael Robinson picked Johnson County's pocket for a steal and layup. The Longhorns missed a shot at the buzzer, and walked into the locker room trailing 32-23.

Elizabethton head coach Lucas Honeycutt said the mini run was important.

"We talked about our defense being what we need to focus on," said Honeycutt. "Defense will get us through tough times. And I think that constant pressure got to them in the first half, and we were able to get a few easy buckets."

Then the Cyclones dominated the third quarter with an 18-6 advantage. That made it 50-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

Robinson had a standout effort, totaling 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

"We just like to play team ball," said Robinson. "We're just going to all play together, and try to win together."

Adam Cornett also came up big, hitting four treys and finishing with 14 points. He also had three assists and five rebounds.

Alex Norwood chipped in with 10 points while Jacob Norris added 10 points and three steals. Eric Wilson added four assists and seven rebounds while Russell finished with five assists.

Johnson County struggled throughout the game as injured point guard Blake Atwood (ankle) still wasn't ready to get back on the court. The Longhorns were led in scoring by Jordan Edes, who had 12 points. Bud Icenhour totaled 11 points, and Austin Houser finished with seven rebounds and three blocks.