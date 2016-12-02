D-B outlasts Crockett in overtime

Host David Crockett might have led by as many as 14 with an early season upset in mind, but Dobyns-Bennett got a key basket to force overtime then the Indians hit free throws to post the 80-73 victory.

Meanwhile the Lady Pioneers opened league play on the wrong end of a 59-30 decision against Dobyns-Bennett.

The Indians, picked second in the Big 7 preseason poll, were effective at the free throw line in the extra four minutes and controlled the ball. Dobyns-Bennett went 9-for-12 from the line after Marae Foreman drained a three pointer 54 seconds after the tip off to get the lead. Foreman was 4-for-4 at the line in overtime and finished with a team-best 26 points. His three pointer was the game's eighth lead change.

It was Foreman who helped force the additional time with a bucket as the clock showed 4.6 remaining to tie things at 68 apiece. The win sent Dobyns-Bennett to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Josh Releford put the Pioneers up 67-66 with 1:48 left in regulation. Shortly after that he was called for his fifth personal foul on the offensive end to exit with a game-best 35 points.

The Indians had five players in double-digits led by Foreman's output. Riamello Wadsworth and Zach Griffin both had 14 apiece with a dozen from Jordan Webb and Hayden Cassell chipped in 10.

When the game started so did the Pioneers. The team picked sixth in the Big 7 raced out to a 33-19 lead early into the second quarter. The home side hit eight of their dozen 3-pointers in that stretch.

"We couldn't handle success," said David Crockett head coach John Good. "It is my fault. It's entirely my fault. Our kids played and did everything they were suppose to do. I put them in some bad situations."

David Crockett, now 0-1 in the conference and 4-3 overall, will take on Morristown East Monday before hosting Tennessee High Friday.

"We'll be alright, it's a game of mistakes and we're going to learn from it and we're going to get better. We're going to keep fighting and compete," Good said about going forward.

Dobyns-Bennett (girls) 59, David Crockett 30

Dobyns-Bennett seized control in the first quarter and did not look back. It was a 19-6 lead after a quarter then 34-9 going to halftime. Lily Griffith poured in 10 first-quarter points for the road squad and finished with 15. Kassie Lowes had a pair of three pointers in the opening quarter for David Crockett en route to lead the team with 10.

The Lady Pioneers did start the second half on a 5-1 run, but it proved to be too little too late for the final outcome.

Courtney Whitson had balanced scoring with half a dozen points in each half for the winning side and Jaden Fullen added 10 more points.

The Lady Pioneers have Morristown East and Tennessee High on the slate next week with a 2-4 overall record.