Roberts leads Happy Valley girls over Hampton

By game's end, Happy Valley was on the happy end of an 62-48 decision over rival Hampton in a girls high school basketball game Thursday night at Bayless Gymnasium.

The Lady Warriors improved to 3-4 on the season while Hampton slipped to 2-5.

"I'm really pleased with the effort, and a lot of kids stepped up and did a good job tonight," said Happy Valley head coach Larry Abel.

Roberts was a big factor in the victory, constantly hurting Hampton with drives to the basket and perimeter shooting. She finished with 19 points and three steals.

"A team effort is what really helped us win tonight," said Roberts. "We had a lot of assists from a lot of different people. And our defense was on, which really helped bring our offense together. I think we won as a team tonight."

Abel said Roberts started the season hot before hitting a little lull.

"She started getting her energy back tonight," said Abel. "We always tell her that her good offensive games come when she has good defensive games. Tonight she stepped up her defensive game."

The rivalry played a role in this game as well, said Roberts.

"Last year they beat us here at our place in a close game," she said. "So I think we were really looking for revenge tonight."

Also for Happy Valley, Hayley Green had a very strong effort. She totaled 14 points, 11 rebounds and picked up three steals. Bayley McGee added eight points.

After a slow start, Happy Valley edged out to a 15-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter. By halftime the lead had grown to 28-17 with Roberts totaling 15 points.

Eventually the Warriors' lead swelled to 40-19. Hampton finally found its sea legs, and battled its way back to within shouting distance. However, the Lady Bulldogs could never cut the deficit to single digits.

"We missed some easy shots that could have put them away, and Hampton did a good job of finishing on the other end," said Abel.

Alexus Grubbs led Hampton with 16 points while Shy Tuelle chipped in with 11.