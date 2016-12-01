Bulldogs hand Warriors first loss

Then came the fourth quarter.

Ignited by three consecutive run-out baskets, the Bulldogs rode a game-changing lightning-quick 10-point run to a 57-44 win over the Warriors in a high school basketball game Thursday night at Bayless Gymnasium.

Hampton improved to 4-2 on the season while the Warriors (3-1) suffered their first loss.

LYONS, SMITH VIDEO

It was a tight game for the first 24 minutes, but Happy Valley pretty much maintained a slim advantage. The Warriors still led 40-37 heading into the final quarter, but they were outscored 20-4 in the last eight minutes.

When Hampton's defense got hot, the Warriors couldn't stand up to the heat. The Bulldogs started the fourth quarter with a 13-2 run that staggered the Warriors.

"We play a lot of kids," said Hampton head coach Ned Smith. "We finally got our hands on some, and turned it into some offense. (Chris) Holtsclaw came in off the bench and had some big steals and hit some layups there.

"We just kind of stick with what we do, and I think the pressure defense finally took its toll."

Wyatt Lyons was the biggest problem for Happy Valley to defend. The Bulldogs post player worked the paint for 17 points and six rebounds.

"It's huge, coming back from behind like that," said Lyons. "It helps get our hopes up, and we can play better as a team and play a little bit harder."

Charlie Butler added nine points for Hampton while Jose Velasquez also totaled nine.

Austin Hicks did his level best to keep the Warriors within striking distance. He finished with 14 points, including a tough fourth-quarter bucket falling down in the lane as the Warriors were clinging to a one-point lead.

Sam Blevins and Chris Young each added seven points for Happy Valley.