Bucs escape with win over Lees-McRae

Somehow, ETSU pulled out an 85-80 victory Thursday night at Freedom Hall, but it was a lot tougher than anybody wearing blue and gold expected.

“You have to give a lot of credit to Lees-McRae,” said ETSU coach Steve Forbes, who finally let out a sigh of relief after the final horn. “They came in here a lot more hungry than we were.I thought they outplayed us. The score doesn’t reflect that, but playing hard, making shots, coaching — they beat us in all aspects of the game.”

Lees-McRae led for most of the second half but succumbed to foul trouble as three of its players fouled out in the span of a minute and ETSU made 33 of 44 free throws.

Had the Bobcats pulled off the upset, it wouldn’t have affected their record. In an oddity in NCAA rules, the game was considered an exhibition for Lees-McRae, which came in with a 1-6 record, and an official contest for the Bucs, who were fortunate to improve to 6-1.

“It was much easier for us to get excited,” said Lees-McRae coach Steve Hardin, an Elizabethton native. “Our guys were pretty fired up. We were going to use this as a practice, and it turned into more than we thought it was going to be.

“I think it’s going to be a huge turning point for us in the future.”

With former ETSU great Mister Jennings on Lees-McRae’s bench as an assistant coach, his team went toe-to-toe with the Bucs, who had won three games in a row coming in and most likely considered this game just a tuneup for the upcoming schedule.

“They came out playing stronger than we thought they would,” said Mosquera-Perea, who led the Bucs with 18 points and 12 rebounds. “We didn’t play as hard as we could. We need to work on that.”

The halftime score was, as unbelievable as it seemed, Lees-McRae 41, ETSU 40. And it was on the scoreboard for the Bucs’ fans to view for the entire 15-minute halftime break.

The first half was also a slap in the face, even a wake-up call, to the Bucs, who suddenly knew they were in for an unexpected fight over the final 20 minutes.

“We knew if we don’t have the heart to play hard, we were going to lose the game,” Mosquera-Perea said. “We learn from every game and this game was an example that we can’t take any team lightly.”

After T.J. Cromer swished a 3-point basket in the opening seconds of the second half, the Bucs were back on top and order seemed to be restored.

But the Bobcats didn’t wilt, regaining the lead at 54-53 on a layup by Marcus Cassea with 13:31 left.

A 3-pointer by Richard Felton put Lees-McRae up 59-55, and ETSU looked like a team in serious trouble.

The Bucs’ frustration came to a head with 6:11 left when A.J. Merriweather was hit with a technical foul after fouling out. The Bobcats made three of four free throws for a 75-70 lead.

Lees-McRae held the lead for 10 minutes until the Bucs tied it up at 77-77 on a drive by Cromer with 3:21 remaining.

ETSU finally went up 81-80 on the second of Mosquera-Perea’s back-to-back dunks with 1:28 left.

Lees-McRae, which didn’t score over the final 2:43, had a chance to tie it with 25 seconds left. As the Bobcats tried to get a tying 3-pointer, Lepreece Lynch, who led his team with 25 points, was called for a foul while setting a pick.

Cromer’s two free throws accounted for the final margin.

“The longer they hang around, the more confidence they get,” Forbes said. “And then some of those shots start to go in. Unfortunately, the longer you let them hang around, this is what happens.”

Cromer led the Bucs with 20 points, while Desonta Bradford had 10 of his 12 points from the free throw line.

Lees-McRae was whistled for 33 fouls while ETSU committed 12.

“We have to learn to quit fouling,” Hardin said. “It feels like every game we’re way behind the eight-ball.”

Lynch made 9 of 13 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Jordan Turner added 11 points as Lees-McRae shot 46 percent from the field.

ETSU out-rebounded Lees-McRae 47-28 and shot 39.7 percent after coming into the game ranked third in the country at 53.2 percent.

“Hanner had a really good game,” Forbes said. “He played hard. Most of our guys didn’t and that’s what happens when you play a hungry team. You have something they want and they came in here to take it, and they almost got it done.”

The Bucs face another Division II team on Sunday when Limestone College comes to Freedom Hall for a 2 p.m. game.