Tarter nets 31, but Bucs fall short to Austin Peay

ETSU trailed by two with seven seconds and had a chance to go ahead, but a 3-point attempt by senior Shamauria Bridges bounced off the front of the rim.

Prior to the final shot, Bridges knocked down her fourth 3-pointer of the night from the left wing with 22 seconds left to tie it at 74. On the following possession, Austin Peay’s Beth Rates drove down the right lane and knocked down a jumper with seven seconds to go for the game-winning points.

Tarter's point totals led all scorers and was two shy of tying her career-high. The game provided a high school reunion for the former Science Hill standout. Her former teammate, Keisha Gregory, scored eight points in 32 minutes for Austin Peay.

Off the bench, the Bucs received valuable minutes from freshman Carley Lytton who scored 13 points and set a career-high with four 3-pointers. Bridges had 11 points to give the Bucs their second straight game with three players in double figures.

ETSU forced 22 Austin Peay turnovers and converted those into 25 points. The Bucs shot 42.6 percent from the field, scored 32 points in the paint and got 23 points off the bench.

The Bucs led from the outset, taking an 8-3 lead after 4 of 6 from the field, and extending it to 13-6 after a 5-0 run midway through the first quarter. Tarter scored eight points in the final three minutes of the first and 12 in the quarter.

ETSU led 24-14 after the first, shooting 52 percent from the field.

Austin Peay cut ETSU's lead to 30-27 after a 6-0 run in the second quarter. Lytton ended the Governor's run with a 3-pointer to make it 33-27 at halftime. The teams combined to go 4 of 23 from the field in the second.

Austin Peay used an 11-3 run midway through the third to take its first lead of the game, 51-44, but the Bucs scored nine over in the final minute of the period to take a two-point lead into the fourth.

Including the final minute of the third, ETSU used a 19-5 run to go up 63-59 with seven minutes left to play. The Governors scored five unanswered points over the next three minutes to go up by one and connected on their last five field goals, including Rates' game-winner.

Teresa Banks led Austin Peay (5-3) with 25 points, while Falon Baker netted 17 and Rates had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bucs dropped to 3-4 and return home on Saturday to play host to Davidson.