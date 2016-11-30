Lady Buffs hold off Reinhardt

The 23rd-ranked Buffs hit Reinhardt with a 14-2 run in the third quarter to push their lead to 20 and held on for a 76-66 victory in Appalachian Athletic Conference action on Wednesday evening inside the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

“I felt like the little push we made to end the first half gave us a little bit of an advantage, and then obviously we made a really good run there throughout the third quarter to run it out,” said Milligan coach Rich Aubrey. “That was kind of the key to the game.”

The Buffs led by two points late in the second quarter before pushing their lead out to 41-33 at the half. After the break, Milligan found its offensive rhythm, putting together the decisive 14-2 run that put the Lady Buffs up 55-35 with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter.

Lindsee Price did a fantastic job running the point for Milligan (7-3, 4-0 AAC), scoring 13 points and dishing out eight assists against just one turnover. For Price, it was just a continuation of some excellent play to start the season — the senior had a two-game stretch earlier this month where she had 21 assists and one turnover.

The Lady Eagles (7-1, 3-1) were eventually able to carve Milligan’s lead down to eight points in the fourth quarter before Price knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:11 to push the Buffs’ advantage to 63-52. Reinhardt had a tough time knocking down shots against Milligan’s defense, but the Lady Eagles were able to capitalize on second and third chances all night long thanks to their 24 offensive rebounds.

All told, Reinhardt outrebounded Milligan 60-36.

“They are a good rebounding team, and we didn’t do a good enough job keeping them from getting second and third shots,” Aubrey said. “I think we did a pretty good job on initial shots, but we gave up too many second and third shots.”

Milligan finished with five players in double figures. Sarah Robinson and Hayley Wyrick led the way with 14 points each while Cassidy Anderson and Mackenzie Raizor joined Price in scoring 13 apiece. Raizor added nine rebounds and three blocked shots while Robinson had six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Rebecca Cheeks led Reinhardt with 19 points while Jaleya Mosley scored 14. Bria White ended up with a double-double for the Lady Eagles, scoring 16 points and pulling down 13 rebounds.