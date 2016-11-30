Reinhardt overwhelms Milligan

The Eagles raced out to a 19-point halftime lead, held the Buffs to 33 percent shooting and remained perfect in Appalachian Athletic Conference play with an 89-66 win inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

“You just go through stretches when you can’t score, and defensively, we’re just not good enough to be able to stick around when we don’t score,” said Milligan coach Bill Robinson. “There’s only so many timeouts you can call to keep it from getting away from you.”

The Buffs built a 7-3 lead early, but quickly found themselves down 21-10. Everything seemed to snowball from there as the Eagles shot 51 percent from the floor in the first half and took a 50-31 lead into the locker room.

Milligan (4-6, 2-2 AAC) showed more grit in the second half, but Robinson is still searching for a more consistent effort from his squad.

“We’re just trying to find five guys that’ll play hard every night,” he said. “It shouldn’t be tough, but right now it has been.”

Dorea Wilson led Reinhardt (8-1, 4-0) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Justin Bridges scored 14 points while Nehemiah Jones had 13 points and six boards. Latroy Strong (12) and Melvin Irvin (11) also scored in double figures for Reinhardt.

David Casaday paced Milligan with 14 points while Mike Featherston added 12 points and six boards. Ike Ndulue had 12 rebounds to lead the Buffs.

Milligan showed the ability to score in bunches during so far this season, but Robinson said scoring consistently against conference foes ups the degree of difficulty.

“People know what you run, they can scout you and they know who your shooters are,” he said. “They know your strengths, and that brings execution into it. When you’re young, execution is the thing that comes last.”