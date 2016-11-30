Bucs back home to face Lees-McRae, honor Mister Jennings

Mister Jennings, generally regarded as the best player in ETSU history, will be at Freedom Hall as a member of the opposition when the Bucs play host to Lees-McRae College. He’s an assistant coach on Elizabethton native Steve Hardin’s staff.

Jennings will be honored before the 7 p.m. tipoff. The 5-foot-7 point guard was a second-team All-American and led the Bucs to three consecutive Southern Conference championships.

“We’re excited about that,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “He’s the greatest player to ever put on a Buc uniform. He and his teammates created memories that will last forever. I think it’s only right to honor him.”

Forbes’ team is coming into the game on quite a roll, having won three games in a row at the Sanford Pentagon Showcase in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, last weekend. The Bucs beat Milwaukee, South Dakota State and Cal-Irvine to improve to 5-1.

“I thought we played very well,” Forbes said Wednesday. “We beat three teams in three days against quality competition. And they all played different styles. I was proud of my team for being able to make adjustments, not just during the games, but between them too.”

Forbes said the concentrated schedule in South Dakota was a good tuneup for the Southern Conference tournament, to be played in March.

“We talk about having to win three days in March, so why not three days in November?” he said.

ETSU used 12 players in the tournament, often getting 11 into the game even before halftime.

“I continue to be very encouraged with our depth,” Forbes said. “I think we were deeper and playing better players off the bench. We wore teams down and we really shared the ball. We had some different guys step up in different games.”

The Bucs had assists on 71 percent of their baskets and continued to shoot lights out. They’re third in the country at 53.2 percent from the field, behind only UCLA and Creighton.

Senior forward Isaac Banks is shooting 80 percent from the field, which would be tied for the national lead if he had more attempts. He’s 20 for 25 this season. Hanner Mosquera-Perea, another senior forward, is shooting 69 percent.

Senior shooting guard T.J. Cromer was the MVP of the tournament and junior point guard Desonta Bradford joined him on the all-tournament team.

Meanwhile, ETSU held the three opponents in South Dakota to 39 percent shooting.

“You’re going to win a lot of games if you do that,” Forbes said.

The game against Lees-McRae is the Bucs’ first of two consecutive outings against Division II teams. After taking on Limestone College on Sunday, they’ll get some time off for final exams before returning to action on Dec. 10 at Dayton.

“This gives us a chance to practice and continue to get better,” Forbes said. “We’ll take every opponent seriously. Maybe we’ll look at some different combinations that we haven’t been able to play.”