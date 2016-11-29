Tarter named SoCon player of the week

For the week of Nov. 22-28, Tarter averaged 14.7 points a game, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Tarter recorded her fourth double-double in the past two seasons in the Bucs' 79-60 win over Murray State on Monday, pouring in 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. She also had seven assists, falling just short of a triple-double.

Against Appalachian State last week, Tarter scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Tarter leads ETSU with 15.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game. She ranks seventh in the SoCon in scoring, fifth in assist per game and third in steals per game.

ETSU hits the road on Wednesday for the second time in four days to square off with Austin Peay in Clarksville. Game time is 6:15 p.m.

It will be the first of three road games and second straight Ohio Valley Conference opponent for the Bucs (3-3), who ended a two-game skid on Monday.

Austin Peay enters the game at 4-3 and has lost its last two games. The Governors are 3-1 at home this year with victories Christian Brothers, Arkansas State and Trevecca.

Senior Tearra Banks leads Austin Peay with 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds a game.