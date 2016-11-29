'Toppers shut down Devils to escape with win

Leading 58-55, the Hilltoppers held the Blue Devils scoreless down the stretch to escape with a 61-55 victory over the persistent Blue Devils, who bounced back from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter to get within a possession before Science Hill slammed the door.

Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said the strong finish was due in large part to his team’s deep bench finally taking its toll on Unicoi County.

“I think the difference in the game was our depth,” he said. “That’s a really good team. I thought finally late in the game we were able to get them to mishandle. We thought that was our biggest advantage was using our depth, and I thought our players embraced that tonight. We made them work for four quarters.”

The contest was back-and-forth from the opening tip until the third quarter when the Hilltoppers used a 12-0 run to take a 47-38 lead on a 3-pointer by Nate Jackson. A steal and a layup by Colby Martin pushed Science Hill’s lead to 51-41 in the waning moments of the third.

But from there, the Blue Devils started chipping away at Science Hill’s lead behind a great effort from Dylan Putman, who hit a couple key baskets to shrink the deficit.

Near the midway point of the fourth quarter, Science Hill found itself clinging to a 53-51 lead before Bowden Lyon knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner at the 3:13 mark to push the lead to five points. Lyon and Martin each hit a foul shot in the final 90 seconds, and a transition layup by Jackson sealed the deal.

David Bryant poured in 22 points to pace Science Hill while Bowden Lyon and Andrew Bishop each added 10 points and seven boards. Tripp Povlich pulled down a team-best eight rebounds for the Hilltoppers while Martin finished with seven points, six boards and four assists.

With point guard Holden Hensley out of action with an ankle injury, Jaylan Adams stepped up and dished out four assists against just one turnover while handling the point guard duties for much of the night.

Putman had 17 points to pace Unicoi County while Clay Simpson added 13.

Science Hill (girls) 55, Unicoi County 34

The Lady Hilltoppers erased all memory of a lackluster first half by putting together a 20-0 run in the second half en route to a 55-34 victory over the Lady Blue Devils.

Clinging to a 27-20 lead in the early moments of the third quarter, Science Hill used its pressure defense to create a flurry of fast-break opportunities. As the game wore on, the Lady Hilltoppers’ length, quickness and depth overwhelmed Unicoi County.

Freshman Alashia Smith was a dominant force all night, but she was particularly effective in the third period, teaming up with Nyrashia Love to spearhead the pivotal run.

“I thought those two kids really gave us a lift in the third quarter,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “They work hard and they’re coachable kids. And Alashia’s length is hard to deal with at times. She’s just going to get better and better.”

Love led Science Hill (6-0) with 13 points while Smith finished with nine. Halie Padgett scored eight points to pace Unicoi County and Nelee Griffith added seven.