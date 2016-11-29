logo

ETSU Basketball

Cromer gets weekly honor, Bucs up to 9th

Johnson City Press • Today at 6:44 PM

East Tennessee State reaped the awards after winning three in a row at last week's Sanford Pentagon Showcase.

Senior guard T.J. Cromer was named the CollegeSportsMadness.com Southern Conference men's basketball player of the week, and the Bucs moved from No. 22 to No. 9 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll.

Cromer had three double-digit scoring efforts over the weekend as ETSU defeated Wisconsin-Milwaukee 86-62, South Dakota State 71-59 and UC Irvine 72-66.

Also named the tournament MVP, Cromer averaged 15.7 points a game. He scored 22 in the win over hometown favorite South Dakota State, and had a total of 13 assists on the weekend, including six against Milwaukee.

The Bucs are one spot behind No. 8 Chattanooga in the Mid-Major poll. The only team to beat ETSU this year, UNC-Wilmington 68-59 on Nov. 20, is ranked No. 5. Gonzaga, Saint Mary's and Valparaiso are the top three.

ETSU, now 5-1, is off to one of its best starts in recent history. The Bucs play host to Lees-McRae College on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall.

