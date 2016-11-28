Tarter, Dean lead ETSU women to win

Raven Dean led the Bucs with a career-high 24 points and 13 rebounds. She made 10 of 16 shots from the field.

Yamile Rodriguez had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Bucs, who out-rebounded the Racers 50-30.

ETSU trailed by 11 points late in the first quarter, but owned the game after that. The Bucs out-scored Murray State 45-24 in the second half.

Abria Gulledge led Murray State with 18 points. The Racers fell to 4-3.

Tarter flirted with a triple-double and made 8 of 12 shots from the field.

Shamauria Bridges, who came into the game as ETSU’s leading scorer at 15.0 points per game, had four. She made one of her 11 shots.

ETSU (3-3) plays at Austin Peay on Wednesday night.