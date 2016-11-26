Unicoi County ties record with 5th Hardee’s title

The Blue Devils rolled to a 78-61 win over Morristown East in the championship game of the 27th annual Hardee’s Classic. With the victory, Unicoi County joined host school David Crockett as the only programs with five Hardee’s titles.

“We’re proud of that fact,” Blue Devils coach Michael Smith said. “We pride ourselves in coming down here and having a great tournament. This ties us back up with Crockett, so I guess we will have to come back here next year where the two of us can play in the championship game.”

The outcome of this year’s championship was rarely in doubt with the Blue Devils’ athletic team full of sharp shooters.

Tournament MVP Trevor Hensley led the way with 20 points. The junior guard, who reached the 1,000-point mark for his career with his last basket, was a force on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.

“It means a lot to win this tournament,” Hensley said. “We’ve got a lot of hold up. Our school has always been big on basketball and we try to hold true to it.”

His coach added, “Trevor is a really good player who works at his game all the time. We will come to school and shoot a lot. He and Put (Dylan Putman) both came in today for about an hour before our shoot-around to get ready. That’s just the type of player he is.”

At guard, Hensley also has plenty of others to distribute the ball to.

Putman and Clay Simpson both finished with 12 points, while Jacob Smith added 11.

With the extremely balanced team, Chase McNabb and Michael Howell each finished with nine points and Troy Podvin had seven.

“We got in a zone and I was a man to set up my teammates,” Hensley said. “They were knocking down shots and they came through for us.”

After a closely contested first quarter where Unicoi led 20-15, the Blue Devils pulled away for a 50-34 advantage at the half. They held a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

“We have some shooters,” Coach Smith said. “We’re able to score the basketball. They were speeding us up, trying to get us not to play our style, but we ended up getting good shots because of that.”

Hunter Blanken paced Morristown East with 17 points, followed by Connor Jordan and Keegan Glenn, each with 15.

Despite the game plan against Unicoi County backfiring in the championship game, Hurricanes coach Ryan Collins was well pleased with the overall tournament performance. It included East beating tournament host David Crockett in the semifinal round.

“We felt like if we got it going like a ping-pong, getting up and down that would play to our advantage, but they answered blow for blow,” Collins said. “But, I’m proud of our effort throughout the tournament and it was a good experience for our kids. It was a tight-knit, comeback win against Crockett and we get to play for a championship. Our program hasn’t done that a lot, but this tournament was good for helping us grow before we get into conference play.”