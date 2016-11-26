Releford’s buzzer-beater lifts Crockett over Boone

With two defenders hanging over him, Josh Releford hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to lift the Pioneers to a 53-52 victory over rival Daniel Boone in the third-place game of the 27th annual Hardees’ Classic basketball tournament.

Releford, nicknamed “Rico,” laughed when told he looked just like three-time Johnson City Press Northeast Tennessee Player of the Year Patrick Good in launching the winning shot.

“It felt good coming off,” said Releford, who scored a game-high 33 points. “Tee (Johnson) delivered it tonight. It just went in.”

He laughed, “It’s what I do.”

With the Pioneers giving the ball off when the game was tied with 2.1 seconds left, Boone’s Evan Scanlen guarded Johnson’s inbounds pass and Chad Heglar and Jayden Stevens raced over to double-team Releford.

They still couldn’t stop Releford, who took over the game by scoring 17 of his points in the fourth quarter.

“My brother was on me yesterday about not being more aggressive in the fourth quarter,” Releford said. “I had to shut him up. I just went at it.”

Crockett led most of the first half and was ahead 25-23 at the intermission. Boone controlled the majority of the second half, pushing the lead out to eight points during one stretch.

But the Pioneers battled back to give themselves a chance.

Eric Rigsby scored 16 points to lead Boone, followed by Heglar with 14 and Scanlen with 10.

However, the Trailblazers missed some key free throws down the stretch, giving Releford the opportunity for the buzzer-beater.

“We had kids draped all over him and we had our 6-7 kid on the inbounds,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “He just hit a tough shot. But, we’ve got to be able to hit free throws when it counts. You’ve got to make plays and make free throws when you have to.”

Fifth-place game

Hampton 64, Volunteer 48

Wyatt Lyons scored 19 points, including a two-handed slam in the third quarter, and Charlie Butler finished with 15, all in the second half, to lead the Bulldogs past the Falcons.

Hampton led just 32-29 at the break, but Butler’s emergence was a big difference in the second half.

Dru Owens had eight points, and Adam McClain added seven in the Hampton victory.

Jared Lawson was the high scorer for Volunteer with 16 points, while Caleb Rogers finished with 12 and Jesse Price had 10 for the Falcons.

Seventh-place game

South-Doyle 64, Sullivan North 48

Ralph Lee and Keshawn Colbert scored 16 points apiece as the Cherokees gradually pulled away from the Golden Raiders.

Tyler Arnold had a game-high 19 points for North. Devan Price and Justin Cross both finished with 10.