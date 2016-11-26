Milligan women win, men fall at NAIA D-II Showcase

Trailing 57-49, Savannah Raizor got things going for Milligan with a basket, and Morgan Gose then knocked down back-to-back 3s to cut Rio Grande's lead to 59-57. A basket by Lindsee Price tied the game and Sarah Robinson scored to put Milligan ahead for good.

Robinson led the Buffs (6-2) with 16 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals. Hayley Wyrick also scored 16 points for Milligan while Gose and Cassidy Anderson had 11 points each.

Wyrick sank several clutch free throws in the final minute and made a steal on Rio Grande's final possession to close out the victory. Milligan will close out the event on Sunday against Asbury University. The opening tip is set for 5 p.m.

Warner University 103, Milligan 88

The Buffs couldn't keep pace with the high-powered Royals, who sprinted away their way to a victory at the NAIA Division II Showcase in Kingsport.

Milligan grabbed an early 18-17 lead, but the 19th-ranked Royals hits the Buffs with a 14-3 run to get out front and then used a 23-0 run to push their lead to 30 points before halftime.

The Buffs were able to get things going offensively in the second half, but the deficit proved to be too much to overcome. Milligan went 20-for-34 from the floor in the second half, including 10-of-20 from 3-point range.

Milligan's Bo Pless scored eight of his 15 points after the half while Tyler Faulkenberry scored all 15 of his points in the second half. Warner's Warren Hall came into Saturday's contest as the top scorer in all of Division II at 39 points per contest. Hall improved his average by pouring in 46 points on the Buffs.

Milligan will finish up the showcase on Sunday at 3 p.m. against the West Virginia Institute of Technology.