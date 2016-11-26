ETSU women fall short to Northern Kentucky

The Bucs (2-3) never led in the contest, but did manage to get within three points with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. ETSU went scoreless for the rest of the game, however, while the Norse (2-3) made three free throws down the stretch to seal the deal.

Shamauria Bridges scored a game-high 24 points for the Bucs and went 6-for-12 from beyond the 3-point arc. In the closing minutes, it was freshman Anajae Stephney who managed to get ETSU back into the game. Stephney scored eight of her career-high 11 points in the final three minutes of the contest.

The Bucs shot 42 percent from the field while Northern Kentucky connected on just under 39 percent of its shot attempts. ETSU forced 16 turnovers while committing a season-low 12.

The Bucs will be back in action at home inside Brooks Gym on Monday against Murray State. The tip-off is set for 7 p.m.