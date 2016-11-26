ETSU men race past Jackrabbits

Led by a double-double from senior post Isaac Banks and a game-high 22 points from senior guard T.J. Cromer, the Bucs (4-1) built a 22-point lead in the second half before holding off a late rally to secure their second win in two tries in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Bucs will look to end up 3-0 in the event when they square off against UC Irvine on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

"I'm really proud of our team because this was really a road game tonight," said ETSU coach Steve Forbes. "We completely shut them down in the first half, and the shots they made in the second half came after we were up 26. When you are down like tha, you're a bit more fearless with your shots. On the offensive end, I thought we did a good job of attacking their defense, and it paid off."

ETSU forced 20 turnovers and outscored the Jackrabbits 33-8 in points off turnovers. After the Bucs built a 60-34 lead with 10:18 left in the second half, South Dakota State put together an 18-2 run to make things interesting, but the burst proved to be too little, too late for the Jackrabbiits (1-6).

Banks finished with 11 points and 10 boards for the Bucs while Desonta Bradford handed out nine assists and scored eight points.

Mike Daum led South Dakota State with 17 points and 10 rebounds.