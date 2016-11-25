Comebacks sink Crockett, Boone in semifinals

Morristown East rallied in the final minute of the first semifinal for a 67-63 win over David Crockett, and Unicoi County overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to upend Daniel Boone 60-59.

Saturday's championship game, scheduled for 8:30 p.m., will be Morristown East against Unicoi County. The Trailblazers and Pioneers will play in the third-place game at 7 p.m.

"Morristown East is going to pressure us and get after us," said Unicoi County head coach Michael Smith. "We're better off going with a slow pace, maybe we can get it into our favor with a score in the 50s."

Earlier in the day Hampton sunk Sullivan North 82-31 before Volunteer knocked off South Doyle 54-50. With those results, South Doyle plays Sullivan North at 4 p.m. for seventh place while Hampton and Volunteer battle for fifth.

Daniel Boone led 27-20 and built it to a 48-38 advantage going into the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils battled back and took a 52-51 lead with 2:07 on the clock after a score by Trevor Hensley, who finished with 27 points.

From there, the lead went back and forth despite free throw woes on both sides. The teams combined to go 6-for-15 at the line in the final 74 seconds. Daniel Boone was 3-for-7 and Unicoi County was 3-for-8.

However, a Dylan Putman free throw with under 7 seconds left gave the Blue Devils the lead for good. Before that Daniel Boone moved the ball up to mid court in the tied game, but Clay Simpson tipped the in bounds throw that ended up to Putman where he was fouled.

"We both missed a lot of free throws late," Smith said. "One should have put the other away before the last minute. Just glad we were able to make one at the end and did a good job on defense."

The Trailblazers had a shot as time expired when Justin Turner launched a 3-pointer from the corner. Evan Scanlan got the offensive rebound, but couldn't convert.

Chad Heglar scored 17 points for Daniel Boone, but didn't score in the final quarter. Scanlan finished with 13 points and had a single fourth-quarter marker.

David Crockett led 63-59 with 66 seconds left after a score by Cole Ricker. But Dylan Noe put the Hurricanes up for good with a 3-pointer from the right wing with six seconds remaining. That was the game's 24th lead change with the Pioneers outscoring East 10-4 in the final three minutes.

Noe finished with 14 points and Keegan Glenn had 15, but Hunter Blanken paced everyone on the winning side with 21. He had 16 of the Hurricanes' 25 third-quarter points.

Josh Releford poured in 26 points for the Pioneers.

"Both teams laid it on the line," said David Crockett head coach John Good. "They were able to hit shots and we couldn't finish it at the end. They're relentless and keep coming. We've got to be stronger with the basketball and we've got to know what to do what to do with the ball."